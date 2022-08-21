U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visited Purdue on Thursday during her trip around the Midwest touring “essential government research facilities,” saying the university's research will reverberate past the defense sector.
After a tour of Purdue’s facilities, Hicks gave a speech at Armstrong Hall of Engineering.
Before Hicks’ speech, Mung Chiang, Purdue's engineering dean and its incoming president, spoke about the university's contribution to the nation's defense and introduced Hicks.
“Over the past few years,” Chiang said, “Purdue University and the board of trustees have been investing, and in the future years will continue to invest, in national security technologies.”
Chiang highlighted several actions Purdue has taken to advance these investments, including hypersonic research and testing, research in energetics and cybersecurity, and the semiconductors degree program and newly announced facility with SkyWater to manufacture semiconductors.
“I have no doubt," Hicks said after Chiang's introduction, "that you will continue to continue to produce outstanding legacy of supporting U.S. national security through science and technology.”
Hicks cited military action around Purdue that exemplified the importance of the university, specifically that earlier this year, the Air Force research laboratory chose Purdue to be the headquarters for a network of research hubs.
Hicks added Purdue’s research is valuable for more than just defense.
“The research here will not only help develop the capabilities we need to defend the nation,” she said, “but it will drive progress beyond DoD for the aerospace sector and other industries, shaping the next generation of commercial air travel, space exploration and beyond.”
During her tour, Hicks visited Zucrow Lab and the Birck Nanotechnology Center. Both, she said, will boost defense and the economy around West Lafayette and the country.
Dana Weinstein, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, asked Hicks about Purdue’s involvement in defense.
Weinstein asked what universities like Purdue can do to more assist the department. Hicks pointed to the plans to build a new wind tunnel facility here. She said that type of facility will not only bring in more researchers but also more jobs and people who want to advance the research.