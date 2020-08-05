Purdue Football head coach Jeff Brohm held a teleconference Wednesday regarding the upcoming football season and Purdue Football Camp, which is slated to begin Friday.
Responses have been lightly edited for content and clarity.
Q: How are players feeling about the upcoming season?
A: When it comes to football, our guys are excited. We’re probably like every team in the country, we’re ready to get back to practice and working toward a common goal to have a great season and play great competition and find ways to win games. Beat our rivals, win home games and get to postseason play, that’s always a goal of ours and we’ll continue to do that.
Q: Have you had any athletes elect to opt out for the season due to concerns with COVID-19?
A: Right now we really have not. We’ve had multiple meetings with our players and their parents throughout this and we’ve been as transparent as we possibly can be. Sometimes we don’t know all the answers, but we give all the information we have so that all our guys can make the best decision they possibly can. Their health and safety comes first, that will always be the case, so we want to make sure we do our parts as far as what we’re doing over at our facility. It’s been meeting after meeting after meeting, from the athletic director all the way down, to try to do it the right way, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job at this point. And we’ll continue to work hard at it to provide a safe atmosphere where they can go to work.
But I think we’ve put in as many protocols as we can to help spread things out. We’ll continue to do that and we’ll continue to make adjustments along the way if we get better advice, but our medical team has done a great job, and I think our players feel they have a safe place to play here. And when it comes to playing they all have the option to do what’s best for them. So if that’s playing football, that’s great, and if it’s not, then they have reasons for that and we want to support that as well.
Q: Are there any athletes who won’t be starting camp right off?
A: For us, due to the COVID situation, there’s going to be some guys that I’m not going to dive into right now. There will probably continue to be some things that pop up that happen during the preseason plan. I don’t know what I’m at liberty to discuss on that matter. But that’s always going to be something we’re going to have to deal with, starting in our preparation already through camp and through the season, but we’ll do the best job we possibly can.
Q: How have workouts gone with the new health guidelines?
A: Our workouts have gone well, we’ve been able to have more workout groups and lessened the size of each group to make sure we were distancing our guys in workouts in the weight room and on the field. We’ve used more of the field and spread people out so it has been different, but I think it’s been different everywhere. We definitely have masks everywhere we need them. So that’s been the change, but I know our guys have worked hard and we’ve still been able to get in good work.
Q: What are your thoughts on the new fall schedule that was released earlier today?
A: We’re excited to see that and couldn’t ask for a better opportunity, especially an opportunity to play three of the top elite teams in the country in the first three weeks. As a player and a coach and a fan you couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to go out and showcase yourself and prove what you’re all about.
Q: What are your hopes for the season; what do you want the team to achieve in the face of everything that’s happening?
A: We always want to be the best we can be and we’re going to set goals. We’re going to set them high, and we’ve got a great schedule against great Big Ten competition each and every week, and we want to try to win football games. And in a 10-game regular season, every game for sure matters and we want to make the most of it. So every game you got to go out prepared, cut it loose, have fun and play as hard as you can for 60 minutes.
Q: Is there a point when you would feel uncomfortable continuing the season?
A: I’m like everyone else, I want all our guys healthy and safe and we’re going to do everything in our power to do it. I know Big Ten Conference is going to put together some policies and procedures we’re going to try to follow, but at the same time we’ve got to be responsible in how we’re handling things. We’re going to continue to monitor things and stay on top of it, but I don’t know if I really have a number for it or anything more than that. We’re going to do our part to keep everyone healthy and safe.
Q: Will the players that were out last season for injury be joining the team at camp later this week?
A: Jack Plummer is full go and we’re excited to get him back out there — he’s 100%. Rondale Moore is currently at 1000%, he’s worked extremely hard in the offseason and is excited to get back on the field. Lorenzo Neal has been cleared by the doctors so he’s back working out with us as well.