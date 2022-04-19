The University Senate discussed reviewing Purdue police’s de-escalation policies and committing to increasing diversity within PUPD, accepted recommendations to reduce sexual violence on campus and a proposal to host 20 Ukrainian scholars seeking refuge during its meeting on Monday.
PUPD changes made following Feb. 4 incident
After the altercation between a Purdue student and Purdue Police officer ended with neither party being charged, Purdue declared changes to be made in a letter including statements from Purdue President Mitch Daniels, PUPD officer Jon Selke, and student Adonis Tuggle.
“The student and the officer met, and the student and the officer and the family spoke,” said Steve Beaudoin, a chemical engineering professor and University Senate chair. “Purdue got involved and made a bunch of proposals for changes to its processes to learn from this event so that events like this don’t happen again.”
Purdue will review its de-escalation and use of force policies and will include an action plan to prevent a recurrence of an incident similar to the Feb. 4 event.
Selke was reassigned and will go through comprehensive training with a special focus on de-escalation protocol before he returns to patrol, Beaudoin said.
Purdue has also renewed its commitment to recruiting a diverse force, including putting Black students on search committees for all future Purdue leadership positions.
“I don’t think anyone who saw the video was happy with any aspect of it,” Beaudoin said. “Certainly nobody I know here at the University was. These are, I think, pretty good outcomes to come from a painful lesson that none of us wish we learned the way that we learned it.”
Reducing sexual violence
New Brightspace modules will be available to students, faculty and staff to voluntarily take in addition to the required ‘Respect Boundaries’ module.
“I’m pleased that these will be available so that students, faculty and staff campus-wide can learn from these modules,” Beaudoin said.
In addition to increased educational opportunities, there will be increased marketing for the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education to increase visibility, and more staff will be added to the center. Sexual assault reporting websites will also be improved and will steer students towards CARE during the reporting process.
To aid survivors of sexual assault, the language used in timely warnings released to the public through press releases has been reworked to be more sensitive and supportive towards victims, Beaudoin said.
In addition to changing the websites and alerts, the sober monitoring system on campus will also become more wide-spread and the Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life staff will work with all student councils to ensure all students on campus can receive safe transportation home from events,
“The University will work with FSCL to expand the idea of the sober drivers, monitors and teams concept so that every student on campus can be assured of getting home safely from any campus event,” Beaudoin said.
“No students will put themselves in harm’s way by standing (in) some place where they are unsafe because they may not feel like they’re in a proper condition to get themselves home.”
Hosting Ukrainian scholars
Purdue has matched 11 faculty members and scholars from Ukraine with campus hosts, providing refuge in the United States so they can continue their academic pursuits at Purdue, the university announced in a Monday press release.
“We are positively surprised at the number of inquiries,” Daniels said. “If we can provide a place of refuge and be hosts to continue their scholarship, there’s consensus on the campus that that’s a good thing to do.”
Many areas of study are represented from liberal arts to sciences, and there have been over 50 inquiries so far.
“We all hope earnestly that the situation in Ukraine will resolve itself peacefully,” Daniels said.
Further information on Purdue’s efforts to host Ukranian scholars can be found in earlier Exponent reporting here.
Graduate Student Compensation
Minimum graduate student stipends will be increased to $24,124 for the fiscal year or $18,800 for the academic year. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Diversity Jay Akridge said that Purdue plans to allocate funding to graduate students in other ways, including $1 million to match college and department investments and launching programs to support “top domestic students” through multi-year funding guarantees and one-time bonuses and scholarships.
“It’s about an $11 million total investment in our graduate student stipend and that works out to about 9% of our total graduate student investment currently,” Akridge said. “It’s a significant investment in grad student support.”