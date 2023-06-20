Joshua Nelson sat on the grass of the Purdue Mall across from the Mechanical Engineering Building.
While eating pretzels from a small container in front of his legs, the machine shop educator said he came to Purdue in 2022 to work at the Project Machine Shop, a service in the ME building that helps engineering students develop machines.
“I was previously the program chair of mechanical engineering technology at Ivy Tech,” he said. “I moved to this role last summer, because it’s more pay for less responsibility.”
Nelson, who graduated from Purdue in 2010 with a master’s degree in technology, said his job is to help students who come into the shop learn about developing and building machines.
“The folks I work with are really good and have a lot more experience than I do,” he said. “It’s a good gig, I’ve learned a ton.”
Nelson said in his short time working in the shop, he’s learned more about machining than anywhere else, all because of his students.
“I’ve been able to learn along with the students,” he said. “Real education is when everyone learns together.”
Outside of work, Nelson is a devoted member of Faith Church, a large congregation with three locations in Greater Lafayette. On Sundays, he plays bass in the church band.
Christian faith is a large part of Nelson’s life. It was a central part of his college experience, something he said he feels grateful for every day.
Part of his faith is raising his kids in a Christian way, of which Nelson has five, aged five to 13 years old.
“It’s a lot for some people,” he said, smiling, “but it just depends on the kids.”