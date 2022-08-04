The Indiana Department of Agriculture and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office presented Purdue's Dean of Agriculture Karen Plaut with the AgriVision Award. A press release from the ISDA described the award as the “highest agricultural honor in the state.”
For 16 years, the AgriVision Award has been presented to “individuals who have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry.” These contributions can include developing new technologies, managing an agriculture-related business or working to address a global issue.
Plaut became the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture in May 2018. The college has over 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students, according to the press release.
Under Plaut’s leadership, more than $20 million was provided to the Purdue Moves Plant Sciences Initiative in 2013. This initiative established the Center for Plant Biology and the Indiana Corn Soybean Innovation Center.
Plaut secured the same sum for Purdue Next Moves Plant Sciences 2.0 in 2021. These funds include a “digital forestry component” in order to develop digital platforms to monitor forest issues.
The award will be presented by Lt. Governor Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler during the celebration of agriculture.