Tuesday
DAVEY AND THE MIDNIGHTS LIVE
6 to 8 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette.
Los Angeles band Davey and the Midnights comes to People’s Brewing Company for a night of music. The band plays a combination of traditional country, blues and psychedelia. The event is for audiences 21 years old and older. To purchase tickets, go to ontaptickets.com.
LIVE TRIVIA
8 to 10 p.m. at The Tap, 100 S. Chauncey Ave., West Lafayette.
Bring your friends and form a team at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science and much more. The top three teams win a cash prize.
Wednesday
READER DOGS
4 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Public Library Wyandotte Branch, 5542 E. 50 S., Lafayette.
Drop in and sign up for your turn to read aloud to a trained therapy dog. The event is for children ages 6 to 12 years old. The event takes place on Wednesday and Jan. 26.
COMEDY SHOW FEATURING DAVIN ROSENBLATT AND SEAN SHANK
8 p.m. at Knickerbocker Saloon, 113 N. Fifth St., Lafayette.
The Knickerbocker Saloon is making a return to stand-up comedy in 2022. Its first show features comedians Davin Rosenblatt, Purdue alum Sean Shank and Indiana native Mike Marchand.
Thursday
OPEN MIC NIGHT
6:30 to 9 p.m. at PMU Ground Floor.
Open Mic Night is a place for students to perform and showcase their musical and comedic talents.
Friday
LONG CENTER PRESENTS: BACK TO THE FUTURE
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
The Long Center for the Performing Arts is kicking off its 100 Years of Film series, which features one film from each decade until March 12. The first selection of the series is 1985 sci-fi class “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox. Tickets are $8. To purchase tickets, go to longpac.org.
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: JOSHUA REDMAN QUARTET
8 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Grammy nominated jazz band the Joshua Redman Quartet will perform at Loeb Playhouse to kick off the 2022 Purdue Jazz Festival. Tickets range from $24 to $30. To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com. For more information, go to the Purdue Convos website.
Saturday
LONG CENTER PRESENTS: BLACK PANTHER AND GREASE
2 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
The Long Center for the Performing Arts is kicking off its 100 Years of Film series, which features one film from each decade until March 12. The 2010s film representative is Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which will start at 2 p.m. The 1978 musical “Grease” is the center’s 70s selection and will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $8. To purchase tickets, go to longpac.org.