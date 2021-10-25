Tuesday
EUCHRE NIGHT
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St., West Lafayette.
This is a free tournament-style event. Walk-ins will only be available if space allows! Check in at 6:30 p.m. and play starts around 7 p.m. Register at https://trcbbco.typeform.com/EUCHRESBACK.
Thursday
PURDUE BASEBALL’S HALLOWEEN BASH
6 p.m. at Alexander Field.
Fans of all ages are invited back to Alexander Field for the return of the program’s Halloween Bash, an event that will feature trick-or-treating on the field following a three-inning costume scrimmage.
KING LEAR
7:30 p.m. at Fowler Hall.
In a contemporary update of Shakespeare’s gripping familial tragedy, the legendary Sir Ian McKellen delivers a masterful turn as the aging king seized by madness. To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
7:30 p.m. at Civic Theatre of Lafayette, 313 N 5th St., Lafayette.
A tribute to the science fiction and horror B-movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The show runs from Thursday to Nov. 6. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
SCOTTY MCCREERY LIVE
7:30 p.m. at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N Sixth St., Lafayette.
American country singer and winner of the 2011 season of “American Idol” Scotty McCreery comes to Lafayette for the night. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
Friday
FIRST ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL
5 to 8 p.m. at West Lafayette Wellness Center, 1101 Kalberer Road, West Lafayette.
The West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting their first annual Fall Festival with events including trails lined with games, trick-or-treating, bounce houses and more. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, go to rec1.com.
FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: BLACK ROCK SERENADERS
7 to 8 p.m. at Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, 102 S 10th St., Lafayette.
Roots trio Black Rock Serenaders come to the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette for an evening of music. The event is free, but RSVP is highly encouraged. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com.
FILM SERIES: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (1925)
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N 6th St., Lafayette.
Come for a pre-Halloween screening of the Universal silent film The Phantom of the Opera with live accompaniment by organist Ken Double on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to longpac.org.
FRANKENMUFFIN HALLOWEEN BASH 2021
9 p.m. to midnight at Digby’s Pub and Patio, 133 North 4th St., Lafayette.
The event will be on Friday and Saturday, with Saturday’s bash ending at 3 a.m. There will be live music and a costume contest.
Saturday
HOWL-O-WEEN
7 p.m. at Wolf Park, 4004 E 800 N, Battle Ground.
Costumes are welcome. There will be hot dogs, s’mores and more at the event. Howl with the wolves during our popular Howl Night program, take a Lantern Lit Tour, see Wolf Park’s animal ambassadors, and learn about wolf mythology and local haunting stories. The event is occurring on both Saturday and Sunday evenings. For more information, go to wolfpark.org.
HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR
7:30 to 9 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Specialty ensembles from five of Purdue Musical Organization’s vocal music ensembles join forces together to celebrate the sounds of the season: some spooky, some sweet and just about everything in between. The event is free.
LATIN DANCE HALLOWEEN BASH
8 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Come celebrate Halloween at Carnahan Hall with special guests Clave Caribe, Lafayette’s premier Latin music group. Tickets are $10 in advance. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.
Sunday
DANCE FOR THE DEAD MASQUERADE
7 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Dance for the Dead is a special Halloween edition of Judgement, the Dark Alternative Dance Night hosted once a month in Lafayette. Come down to Carnahan Hall for a night of post-punk, darkwave, synthwave, industrial and more. Costumes highly encouraged and lowers $2 off admission price. Tickets are $8 at the door.