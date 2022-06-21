This weekend hundreds of musicians and fans will gather at the historic Battlefield Park to enjoy three days of traditional fiddle music at the Indiana Fiddlers’ Gathering. The musician-oriented festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary with live performances, jam sessions, music workshops, and square dancing. Executive director Nolan Warden describes it as a “party atmosphere.”
“People come to stay the whole time and play music… There’s a real sense of camaraderie, there’s dancing, people playing music together… sometimes until three in the morning.”
Since 1972, the Indiana Fiddlers’ Gathering has been an opportunity for fiddlists from all over the country to share their love of traditional music. After arriving this Friday to park their RVs and set up their tents, festival attendees will either gather in the concert area to listen to the award-winning lineup or split up into what Warden calls “microscenes” in the camping area. He said that people often reunite with old friends who are long-time festival attendees.
“Many people come specifically for the experience of playing music together.” Warden said.
At night, string lights hung between Battlefield Park’s large trees give the festival a “warm glow”. There will be a Beer Garden hosted by People’s Brewing Company, as well as food and souvenir vendors. The workshops, hosted in six pop-up tents, will offer lessons in a variety of musical techniques such as bottleneck guitar playing. The lineup includes Cedric Watson playing Creole and Cajun music, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker playing folk music, Juan Rivera playing música huasteca, Kountry Kernals playing bluegrass, and others that Warden calls “virtuosic, impressive fiddle players.”
Headliner Cedric Watson has been nominated for Grammy Awards four times. His songs are all in French and Creole and cover a variety of topics from lost love to hens that no longer lay eggs.
“I play all my songs because I like them.” Watson said.
One of the songs from his album ‘L’Esprit Creole’ called ‘Zydeco Paradise’ implores the listener to stop making excuses and to come outside and listen to the Zydeco music.
According to a Master Class article, Zydeco is a genre of music from Louisiana that combines African American Blues, French Creole, and Native American influences.
“Lots of times in black people’s case, all we have left of our ancestors is our music because [white people] took everything else.” Watson said. “Zydeco music touched my soul.”
Watson, 39, said he never thought he would end up playing music when he was a kid.
“I was always singing, and I would hear the guitar and drums parts in my head, but I didn’t play.”
When he was 14, he decided he wanted to learn how to play the fiddle “for some reason”. His grandmother gave him a guitar to practice on first. When he was 18, she gave him his first fiddle.
Hailing from southeast Texas, Watson said Creole was a huge part of the culture. He described the “Golden Triangle”, a geographic area where Cajun and Creole people are an important part of the culture. The Golden Triangle extends from “just outside of Baton Rouge” into East Texas. Watson is of Creole, African, and Mexican descent, and he said all of those cultures are present in his music.
“I’m not fully born and raised in Louisiana, that reflects in my music… It’s representative of a bunch of different cultures down in the deep south.” Watson said.
He said that southeast Texas is part of who he is.
“Black folks, we were the cowboys, the white folks didn’t want to run horses out in the sun.” Watson said.
This will be Watson’s first time performing at Indiana Fiddlers’ Gathering.
“Finally being able to see it, hearing other fiddlers when you go to jam, I mean, it’s going to be a fiddler’s gathering! I can’t wait to experience this, my brain might explode.” Watson said. “Don’t be afraid to dance.”
Also playing at the festival this weekend is the American folk duo Sparky and Rhonda Rucker. The couple performs cajun, blues, slave songs, work songs, civil rights music, and original music. They describe the music they play as “old time fiddling.” They have recorded ten albums together and have been featured on multiple programs on NPR including All Things Considered and Prairie Home Companion.
“Some people tape the spoons together when they play, I don’t because I have to use spoons to eat with.” Laughed Sparky, 76.
Sparky started playing music in junior high for school dances, then began playing music full time in 1972. The couple met while Rhonda was in medical school in Lexington, Kentucky and Sparky was on tour. She recounted how she went to see him downtown while she was on a lunch break and he convinced her to come to his weekend show.
“We’ve been together ever since.” Rhonda says.
Sparky got his start by playing soul, but his involvement in the civil rights music pulled him into folk.
“I was in the process of influencing the music of that day, it wasn’t influencing me.” Sparky said.
“I’m of African American descent and when I was growing up Jim Crow laws were still in effect… They kept taking away our rights. We couldn’t sit on certain parts of buses, couldn’t go to restaurants, couldn’t swim in pools.”
Sparky said that he was nine years old when 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississipi. He described how Till’s mother insisted on an open-casket funeral to show what the murderers had done to her son.
“It was scary growing up in that time.” Rucker said.
Rucker worked with multiple civil rights organizations including the SNCC Freedom Singers, who sang at marches, rallies, and sit-ins.
“Singing is the way to get together to make people feel powerful enough to make change.” Sparky said, “You need to be a social activist, you can’t accept things as they are.”
Songs from this era such as “We Shall Overcome” are still a part of the Ruckers’ repertoire.
“The people in power are not going to make changes unless you shame them into it.” Sparky said, “This is my country, I deserve these rights that are given to me by the constitution.”
Sparky learned how to play bottleneck guitar from the famous singer Reverend Pearly Brown. Bottleneck guitar is a musical style where the musician presses all the strings of a guitar at once using a cylinder around their finger. He still keeps the slide Brown gave him in his guitar case.
A rich story seems to follow every song the couple sings. “Which Side Are You On” a song written by Florence Reece in 1931 is about coal miners attempting to unionize.
“It was dangerous to be a coal miner, as you know, and they were fighting for better pay, fighting to be unionized.” Rhonda said.
The Ruckers will be leading a song workshop at Indiana Fiddler’s Gathering about folk-hero John Henry. The Rucker said that when the real John Henry died due to dust inhalation while digging a train tunnel, his fellow workers turned his legacy into a hammering song.
“We are links in a chain that passes down to our ancestors, and through music, we get to keep our ancestors alive.” Sparky said. “You’ve given them the gift of an old memory”
Sparky first played at Indiana Fiddler’s Gathering in his early 20s. He described it as a big festival where people can bring their families to enjoy the music, good food, and souvenirs.
“Come enjoy it, bring the kids, bring the grandparents.” Sparky said, “We’ll be singing old slave songs, and its close to the time of Juneteenth, its a good way to celebrate our collective history.”
Weekend passes can be purchased at indianafiddlersgathering.com. Weekend passes are $50, camping in a tent costs $20 and camping in an RV costs $30. $25 single concert passes can be purchased on-site.