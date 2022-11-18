Tuition freeze, identity politics and representation; these are just some of the concerns brought to the table as students brace for a change in presidency at Purdue University.
In a June 10 press release, the Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Mung Chiang, the Dean of Engineering, as the next president after Mitch Daniels steps down on Dec. 31. As the ‘Daniels Decade’ comes to an end, the upcoming transition has sparked interesting comments from students.
Angie Stevens, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she hopes the tuition freeze remains in place even with the change in presidency.
“One thing that Daniels has done during his presidency is (freeze) tuition, so I’ll be interested to see how that shapes," Stevens said. "It is one thing that concerns me because I don’t want that to be the reason why somebody is unable to attend Purdue."
Furthermore, Stevens said that she expects Chiang to be more representative of Purdue’s various colleges and advocate for the smaller colleges on campus.
“As (part of the College of) Health and Human Sciences, we are a very large college. But sometimes we don’t get that recognition which engineering has, so it’s more of an expectation for the future president to be conscientious and make sure that he advocates not only for engineering but for other colleges on campus, no matter how big or small,” Stevens said.
Isabella Newton, a junior in College of Health and Human Sciences, said she is excited to see Daniels being replaced by a younger president with a more diverse background.
“Daniels has been here long enough. (His) “Where are all the men” address was horribly toxic and misogynistic, and it’s time for him to go. I’m excited to see a younger minority take the place of an old white man. This could bring about some change this campus has been needing to see,” Newton said.
Mitushi Mukherjee, a doctoral candidate in the College of Liberal Arts, expressed her excitement and optimism at the appointment of a president from within academia, acknowledging the shift from Daniels to Chiang.
“It’s somebody who’s climbed up the ranks within the engineering department and now is going to assume the highest seat at the University," Mukherjee said, "and it’s also somebody who has Asian roots, so I think there is a lot of identity shift from who the president used to be.
“Symbolically, that is relevant, but how that translates into policy in terms of how inclusive they are — or how they are able to maintain and better conditions for international students — only time can tell."
Mukherjee also commented on concerns about whether or not Chiang might pursue a more STEM-focused approach due to his background.
“There is a kind of institutional level of lobbying for more science policy focused scholars, which not to say is good or bad, but that it exists. I don’t know if I am more or less worried about Purdue being STEM focused than I was before," Mukherjee said. "I am optimistic because every time you have somebody who is representative of some intersectional attributes like Asian American, that does bring in a better promise of more inclusive policies versus not.”
Chiang is set to assume office on Jan. 1, heralding a new era for Purdue.