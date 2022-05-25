A portion of Grant Street south of the intersection with Northwestern Avenue to Central Drive is closed off with metal fences as workers continue to work on Dudley and Lambertus Hall, according to a Purdue news release.
The new facilities can house instructional spaces, design studios, collaborative spaces and office spaces for the College of Engineering and Purdue Polytechnic Institute, according to the release.
The road will be closed until Aug. 26, and the project is expected to be completed in September. Until then, drivers coming from the south and east are encouraged to use North Street, Vine Street and West Fowler Avenue, and those from the west can use Northwestern Avenue and North Street. Traffic will still be maintained.