The day the graduate application portal closed for English and applicants were refunded it became clear the crisis in CLA was, by every metric, an extreme situation.
When Dorsey Armstrong told the PGSG (Purdue Graduate Student Government) she had not received any response from Provost Akridge in over a month, it became evident that Provost Akridge and Dean Reingold owe everyone (the English Department, faculty, staff, students, alums, all who participated in December’s email campaign and those of us watching from peer institutions) an explanation.
This is not just about silence. A dean’s duties, pulled from Purdue’s job postings, includes “effective fundraising and securing flexible support.” Compare that with Inside Higher Ed’s reporting: “In July 2020, when we found out that CLA had gotten a significant budget cut due to the pandemic, and that that was going to affect different departments in different ways… we couldn’t even cover all of our returning students.” The $304,000 of support given to English mutated into a loan on Oct. 7th, 2021.
Clearly, any support secured falls short of being flexible. In another unusual development, the Association of Writers and Writing Programs publicly stated it is working to “offer direct support and restore needed funding” to the Creative Writing Program. Dean Reingold’s reputation to date makes clear that he is a capable administrator, and so it is curious as to why a multi-million dollar organization is going out of its way to fulfill his obligations.
English claims to have monies to fund a new cohort for its full degree plans and simply needs Reingold’s approval to transfer these funds. This sounds like a relatively easy short-term, however not ideal, solution that benefits Reingold by allowing him to use FY 2022 as an opportunity to secure stronger support for CLA programs. I hope this, or any, solution is still possible.
- Anthony Sutton, Purdue MFA Alumnus, class of 2017