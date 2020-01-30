So far on the road this season, the Boilermakers have been the epitome of a famous Mike Tyson quote: "Everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth."
In nearly every road game this season, Purdue (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten) has been unable to respond to adversity. In the Boilers' most recent game at Rutgers (16-5, 7-3), they got off to a respectable start. Purdue took a 5-2 lead over Rutgers and seemed to have finally brought the energy and toughness on the road that head coach Matt Painter wanted to see from his squad.
Then the Boilermakers got hit in the mouth. Thanks to some careless turnovers by Purdue, the Scarlet Knights began to get out in transition, scoring easy baskets. Rutgers then reeled off an 11-0 run and began to completely dominate the first half. By the time Purdue responded, it was simply too late.
"It's a disconnect somewhere," said sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. in a post-game press conference. "We'll go back to film. We'll talk about it and get it figured out as soon as possible."
The second half was a welcome sight as Purdue fought its way back into the game — even cutting the lead down to as few as 3 points. Meanwhile, Rutgers continued to drain big shots and get timely defensive stops.
"If you're trying to fight, and you're down 13 (or) 14 points," Painter said, "then overcoming just the normal part of living on the road, it gets to be too much."
Tuesday night's game was similar to Purdue's showing against Maryland, where the Boilers got off to a bad start and made a late run to get back into game, but were unable to capture victory.
Purdue has five more games on the road this season that are all must-wins if the Boilers want to play in the NCAA tournament.
First up, they take on Northwestern. Purdue already defeated Northwestern in December, but a loss against the Wildcats would be detrimental to the Boilers as they already lost to last-place Nebraska this season.
Afterward, Purdue takes on rival Indiana in Assembly Hall, which is not a friendly environment for a Boilermaker.
Then Purdue will head to Columbus to take on a struggling but still talented Ohio State team.
Wisconsin awaits Purdue after Ohio State, and the team will likely be seeking revenge after Purdue’s blowout win in West Lafayette last week.
In its last game on the road, Purdue must take on Iowa, which has emerged as one of the best teams in the Big Ten thanks to the play of big man Luka Garza.
While the Boilers have yet to win on the road during conference play, they've shown a small amount of growth in each game and seem to be close to getting over the hump soon. If that doesn't happen before Saturday, when Purdue takes on Northwestern, it may be too late.
The Boilermakers will be back in action against Northwestern at 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Welsh-Ryan Arena.