Purdue's junior center Zach Edey was unanimously voted by a selection comittee to the conference's preseason first-team squad, a press release said.
The list of 11 players represents 10 of the conference schools, with Wisconsin claiming two spots. Edey was one of just three players voted unanimously, joining Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Last season, Edey played in every game, averaging just less than 19 minutes per appearance, and put up 7.7 rebounds and 14.4 points per game.
He is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in under 20 minutes per game, a Purdue press release said.
The 7-foot, 4-inch Toronto native recorded 11 double-doubles during the 2021-22 season, tallying a career-high 25 points against Michigan State in February and scored 20 or more points in nine games. He will carry a streak of 17 straight games in double-figures into this season.
The Boilermakers will open the regular season on Nov. 8, when Milwaukee visits Mackey Arena. Purdue’s lone exhibition game will be Nov. 2, when Truman State visits West Lafayette. Single-game tickets will go on sale to John Purdue Club members on Oct. 18, and to the general public Oct. 21.