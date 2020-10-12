Head Cheer Coach Steven Solberg has been furloughed, according to an email on Sept. 29.
In an automatic email response, Solberg said he will be out on furlough until Dec. 13, and will not have access to his office email or phone until that time.
It is unclear when Solberg’s furlough officially began, but the news comes seemingly at odds with previous statements made by Purdue Athletics. The department announced on Aug. 25 that all coaches would see their pay reduced by 15-20%, and that all other staff would be impacted by reduced pay, reduced hours or even furloughs.
Spirit squad supervisor Christopher Peludat confirmed in a separate email that no spirit groups will be allowed at football games this season, in accordance with Big Ten guidelines. All events involving Purdue Pete and Purdue cheer have been postponed as well.
Peludat, who offered to talk to The Exponent about cheer in his initial email response, referred The Exponent to Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communication Kassidie Blackstock when questioned about the furlough in particular.
While no official Big Ten statement on cheer exists, The New York Times and The Daily Northwestern have both reported on the Big Ten potentially barring cheerleaders from attending all fall sporting events.
Blackstock said she was unavailable for a phone call and has not responded to emailed questions as of Sunday evening. No other cheer coaching staff member was readily available for comment.