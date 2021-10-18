from our files 10/14/21

A 2016 edition of The Exponent detailed the showing of an artist’s final piece at SpringFest. On April 16, Danish artist Nina Hole’s “Fire Sculpture” was lit ablaze outside of Yue-Kong Pao Hall of Visual Arts.
Hole was best known for her “Fire Sculptures,” which were ceramic structures built and fired at the same location. The fire starts after several weeks of building the structure and once lit, lasts for several days until the sculpture’s final form is revealed.
Hole’s first “Fire Sculpture” was constructed in 1994, and since then her artworks were commissioned in several countries including Germany, Japan, Wales and Turkey. Purdue’s commission of one of Hole’s sculptures was among the last commissions she created before her death on Feb. 21, 2016.