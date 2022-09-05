Marcia Gentry, 60, a professor in the College of Education and director of the Gifted Education Research and Resource Institute, died Wednesday night after having breast cancer for the past five years, according to her obituary.
Gentry spent 12 years as a teacher and an administrator in K-12 education before receiving her doctorate degree, the College of Education’s website says. She began research on the gifted and talented at the University of Connecticut in 1994, where she later received her doctorate in educational psychology, with a specialization in gifted and talented studies. She later moved to Minnesota State University as a researcher in 1996 and became a professor there in 2002.
She began joined the Purdue community in 2004 as a professor and the associate director of GER2I.
Gentry brought GER2I “to international prominence,” the College of Education’s website says. The institute collaborates with K-12 schools and provides innovative summer programs across the U.S. to expand access to academically challenging curriculums for all students.
On her faculty profile page, dozens of entries are listed under the “awards” section, dating all the way back to 1980 when she was an undergraduate at Western Michigan University.
She received the President’s award from the National Association for Gifted Children earlier this year “for pioneering and continued leadership in the field of gifted education,” the College of Education’s website reads.
The recipient of this award is chosen annually by the president of the NAGC for their contributions to gifted and talented education, according to a Purdue press release.
The HOPE Scale, which Gentry worked for, helps teachers identify gifted students, the HOPE website reads. The scale categorizes students for academic and social giftedness.
The College of Education article said her efforts “pioneered methods of identifying giftedness in youth from low socioeconomic status, Black, Latino and Native American communities — populations who were and still are underrepresented in gifted and talented programs across the nation.”
The article says under Gentry’s leadership, GER2I launched the Native American Research Initiative, which expands access to gifted and talented programs for Native American, Alaskan Native and Indigenous gifted, creative and talented students.
“Building on this effort, Project Hope+, funded by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, supported scholarships and travel for Native American youth to attend GER2I summer residential camps,” the article said.
Gentry assisted in making sure GER2I’s programs continued and expanded toward the future.
She, along with her colleagues Yukiko Maeda, Nielsen Pereira, Jennifer Richardson, and Kristen Seward, were awarded $3.2 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education Program.
Her colleagues, friends and family said they are still grieving her death. Many of them have known her for several decades, like professor Richard Olenchak, who has known her since they were graduate students together at the University of Connecticut.
Her coworkers say they will move forward with her vision in mind: providing access to the highest quality education to all students regardless of demographics or income status, according to the article.
Clapper Funeral Services, who published Gentry’s obituary, has not scheduled any public services as of Monday.