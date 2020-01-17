The Lafayette police have arrested two men on a preliminary murder charge, according to a WLFI report. Matthew Mace, 29, and Thomas Loveless, 28, are suspected of stabbing a man to death. The victim, Charles Sandefur, was 57 and suffered from 54 stab wounds.
Sandefur's debit card was used on Dec. 9 at the Village Pantry at 1008 South 4th Street, and on Dec. 13, the landlord found Sandefur's body at his home, according to the report. The Tippecanoe county coroner says that Sandefur appeared to be dead for several weeks before his body was discovered.
The release also stated that Loveless and Mace face charges of fraud for using Sandefur's debit card, which is what lead police to pursue them.
Lt. Matt Gard could not speak to when or where the crime occurred and declined to comment on the charges.