Nearly 100 students gathered on Krach Lawn on Saturday for a night of laughs at an open-mic comedy show.
The Purdue Stand-up Comedy Club, a group of students who periodically host open-mic nights, hosted the show. In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, performers wore gloves before touching the microphone, mic covers were changed between each set and cones denoted where audience members were supposed to sit.
Nine students performed short comedy routines. When laughter died down after one set, Nathan Sanders, a junior in the College of Engineering, picked it back up again by saying, “Man, they say laughter is contagious, so these masks must be working.”
Chance Krawchuk, a junior in the College of Engineering, said he thought the turnout was great.
“It was cool seeing everyone in one place being able to reconnect during COVID,” Krawchuk said.
While many performers took a provocative approach to their acts, their jokes were still well-received by the audience.
“Even though it was raunchy,” said Grace Nelson, a freshman in Exploratory Studies, “it was some good entertainment for my Saturday night.”