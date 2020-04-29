Peptide-mediated drug delivery across epithelial barrier (April 28)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Arun K. Bhunia, Rishi Drolia, Manalee Samaddar
This present application relates to a drug delivery method. In particular, the present invention discloses a non-invasive drug delivery method using Listeria adhesion protein an analogue, or a fragment thereof. Incorporation of those peptides or a fragment thereof, either by a physical mixture of a pharmaceutical formulation or as a covalent construction at a molecular level or nanoscale is within the scope of this disclosure.
Tandem folding methods to improve protein folding yield (April 28)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Nien-Hwa Linda Wang, Chongli Yuan, Morgan H. Crawford
Methods of refolding proteins are provided, especially cysteine-containing proteins such as insulin, proinsulin, and analogues thereof.
Processes for producing and treating thin-films composed of nanomaterials (April 28)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Gary J. Cheng
Processes for producing and treating thin-films comprising nanomaterials are provided. A process of producing a transparent conducting film includes printing nanomaterials on a substrate, and directing a laser beam onto the nanomaterials to weld junctions between the nanomaterials.
Devices, systems, and methods for the rapid transient cooling of pulsed heat sources (April 28)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Timothy S. Fisher, Jeffrey D. Engerer
Heat transfer devices and systems are provided for the rapid cooling of pulsed high-powered, high-flux devices using flash boiling.
Enclosed desorption electrospray ionization probes and method of use thereof (April 23)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Robert Graham Cooks, Zheng Ouyang, Chien-hsun Chen, Ziqing Lin, Livia Schiavinato Eberlin
The invention generally relates to enclosed desorption electrospray ionization probes, systems, and methods. In certain embodiments, the invention provides a source of DESI-active spray, in which a distal portion of the source is enclosed within a transfer member such that the DESI-active spray is produced within the transfer member.
Referencing system (April 23)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Jian Jin
A reference imaging system including a planar reference piece.
Devices, systems, and methods for the detection of a target analyte using magnetic focus lateral flow immunoassay techniques (April 23)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Joseph MK Irudayaraj, Wen Ren
Devices, systems, and methods are provided for magnetic focus enhanced lateral flow assays. The devices and systems are ultrasensitive and provide for the visual detection of the presence or absence of one or more target analytes—which may include pathogens, proteins, or even molecules smaller than the foregoing—even when such analytes are only present in very limited amounts.
Method of identifying properties of molecules under open boundary conditions (April 23)
Purdue research Foundation; inventors: Tillmann Kubis, James Charles
A method of determining at least one property of a liquid system using a modeling system, the liquid system including at least one molecule in a solvent, the modeling system including a processor, comprises generating a quantum model of the liquid system using the processor of the modeling system, the quantum model including a device region and a lead region, the device region being spherical, paraboloid, cubic or arbitrary in shape and encompassing the at least one molecule and a portion of the solvent of the liquid system, the lead region encompassing a region of the solvent surrounding the device region, determining a first property of the device region by solving a first quantum equation for the device region using the processor of the system, determining the first property of the lead region by solving the first quantum equation under open boundary conditions for the lead region using the processor of the system, and combining the first property of the device region with the first property of the lead region to arrive at a total first property for the liquid system using the processor of the system.
PSMA binding ligand-linker conjugates and methods for using (April 21)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Philip S. Low, Sumith A. Kularatne
Described herein are prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) binding conjugates that are useful for delivering therapeutic, diagnostic and imaging agents.
Lignin-based biopolymer and triboelectric nanogenerators using lignin-based biopolymer (April 21)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Wenzhuo Wu, Ruoxing Wang
The present disclosure generally relates lignin-based biopolymers and triboelectric nanogenerators comprising lignin-based biopolymer.
Component comprising a memory device including corrective data (April 21)
Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Mark Q. Shaw, Paul Jeran, Sean Michael Collison, Terry M. Nelson, Chuohao Tang, Amy Ruth Reibman, Jan P. Allebach
In some examples, a component for a printing device includes a memory device comprising a plurality of corrective data to produce a corresponding plurality of color tables each customized for a respective media type of a plurality of media types, wherein a respective corrective data of the plurality of corrective data corresponds to nodes of a reference color table for the printing device that is able to accept the plurality of media types for printing.
Graphics energy profiling system and method (April 21)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Yu Charlie Hu, Ning Ding
A method for profiling energy usage in graphics user interface (UI) update in handheld mobile devices is disclosed.
Novel method for lateral flow immunoassay (April 15)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Joseph Irudayaraj
The present disclosure relates to a novel method for lateral flow immunoassay by utilizing plasmonic enhancement strategy.