Purdue and Duke Energy are following up on their joint interest of using nuclear energy to power campus by hosting a monthly lecture series called “Understanding Tomorrow’s Nuclear Energy,” beginning on Aug. 30.
Purdue University and Duke Energy announced in April they would jointly explore the possibility of using nuclear energy for long-term energy needs on campus, according to an April press release.
The first lecture, “Clean Nuclear Energy: Past, Present and Future,” will be an overview of nuclear reactor technologies, according to a Purdue press release. It will be available in-person and virtually.
Arden Bement Jr., a nuclear engineering expert, will teach the first lecture. He was the former director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, former director of the National Science Foundation and the David A. Ross Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Nuclear Engineering.
Bement will explain how submarines used nuclear reactor technologies in the 1950s, the history of nuclear power plants in the late 20th century and how small modular reactors could be used in the future to provide sustainable energy to places like a university.
The lecture will also talk about the rigorous approval process for nuclear reactors, their safety systems and the evolution of reactor technology.
Every lecture in the series will include a different lecturer highlighting their own expertise in nuclear power, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email.
More information about each lecture will be available closer to the lecture date, Doty said.
The lecture will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration on the series' website is free and required to attend. The link for the livestream can be found during registration.