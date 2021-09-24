Friday
FLICKS AT FOWLER: 21 JUMP STREET
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Fowler Hall in Stewart Center.
The Purdue Student Union Board will be showing “21 Jump Street” twice a day on Friday and Saturday.
FIRE AND ICE
7 to 11 p.m. at Purdue Union North Ballroom.
Get the best of both worlds with events like indoor ice skating, inflatable igloos and watching fire performers alongside tasting the hottest hot sauce or making a DIY lava lamp. Get a brain freeze with snow cones and grab a jar of hot cocoa for later.
CARNAHAN HALL PRESENTS: MARBIN
9 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Marbin is a progressive jazz-rock band based in Chicago, Illinois with a unique story that stands out in today’s music world. Marbin has released eight albums throughout its career and regularly plays in clubs all over the US as well as jam and jazz festivals around the world. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.
PIANO GUY TOD BALDWIN AT THE BIG LEAGUE
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Big League Sports & Grill, 140 Frontage Road No. 1A, Lafayette.
Saturday
2021 TIPPECANOE LATINO FESTIVAL
Noon to 5 p.m. at Columbian Park, 1915, Scott St., Lafayette.
The Tippecanoe Latino Festival is an annual community event which hosts organizations, businesses, food vendors, and live entertainment. The event serves as an opportunity for these groups to get to know the members of the community, provide resources and most importantly showcase diverse and vibrant cultures and traditions.
JANE AUSTEN TEA PARTY
Noon to 5 p.m. at Union South Ballroom
Join for themed crafts, games and discussions of Jane Austen’s hit novels with the opportunity to enjoy some snacks and tea. The event is free.
Sunday
JUSTIN WILLMAN: MAGIC FOR HUMANS
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N 6th St., Lafayette.
Magician and comedian Justin Willman comes to Lafayette to perform magic and standup to audiences. Tickets start at $25. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
THE FARM AT PROPHETSTOWN PRESENTS: A SPOOKY EVENING IN FILM
7:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at The Farm at Prophetstown, 3534 Prophetstown Trail, Battle Ground.
Come to The Farm at Prophetstown for the silent horror classic “The Phantom of the Opera.” Free popcorn and cider will be available while supplies last. Park admission is $10.
Wednesday
WEDNESDAYS IN THE WILD: FALL CONSTELLATIONS
8 to 10 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N, West Lafayette.
Join members of the Wabash Valley Astronomical Society as they talk about fall constellations, including some Native American mythology. Following the talk, observe constellations with the naked eye and view Jupiter, Saturn, star clusters and the Andromeda galaxy core through WVAS members’ telescopes. Limited to 30 participants. Registration required by noon September 27; call 765-567-2993 or email mcutler@tippecanoe.in.gov.
Thursday
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!
7:30 p.m. at Slayter Hill.
Toronto based musical artist Choir! Choir! Choir! uses audience participation as their main act, teaching crowds their original arrangements. The show is from Thursday to Friday with three different themes. For more information, go to Purdue Convos’ website.