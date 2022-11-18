Dorm rooms often feel like a cramped, cluttered space where schoolwork will take over; making a space for greenery will take your dorm room from cold to welcoming.
While living in a fast-paced environment like a college campus, students look for an outlet to help them de-stress from the comfort of their own room. Plants, commonly used for aesthetic appeal, also provide an interactive and calming purpose.
It is important to choose a plant that works with your schedule and skill level.
“You want something that starts small and manageable, and eventually as it grows, you will also have the necessary skills to take care of it,” said Luc Sproles, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture.
Snake plants, succulents and ferns are great beginner plants and have different basic needs for the varying plant owners, Sproles said. These plants and many others like them can be purchased on campus at the farmer’s market on Memorial Mall.
When deciding to grow your plant collection on a budget, finding others who want to build their collection can work to your benefit.
“A cool thing to do is to build a community of people that like and care about plants and exchange leaves to propagate plants,” said Katherine Pivaral, a graduate student in the College of Agriculture.
Caring for plants can seem overwhelming and confusing. Here are three keys to keeping a plant alive in your dorm:
- Do research about your plant before you buy it. Sproles and Pivaral said when buying a plant, write down its basic needs – like how often it needs watered and the preferred amount of sunlight – so you can refer back to it when needed.
- Pick out a spot to help the plant thrive. Natural sunlight is best for growth, but purchasing a grow light may be necessary in a dorm room that doesn’t get enough sunlight.
- Pay attention to when your plant needs to be repotted. Pivaral noted the importance of having a pot with drainage holes on the bottom. Upgrade your plant to a larger pot when its roots are growing out of these holes.