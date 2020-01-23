By comparing prices, sharing textbooks and renting, students have come up with creative ways to keep up with skyrocketing textbook costs.
“Textbooks are way too expensive,” said Maranda Malcolm, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “Half the time when I buy a textbook, I never end up opening it.”
A student organization briefly offered help to the wider campus community and tweeted on Jan. 6: “(Direct message) us the books you need and we’ll look for free PDF copies to send your way.”
Autumn Pickett, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and president of Young Democratic Socialists of Purdue, said that before anyone had reached out to the organization, the group took down its tweet because of “potential legal implications.” Although the tweet was only up for a couple days, YDSA has since referred several individuals to resources that, she said, “they probably shouldn’t use.”
“Essentially, if people asked or if you knew anybody who is struggling with textbooks, it’s a referral to a website that — again — they shouldn’t use,” Pickett said.
These struggles are less pronounced when viewed in context, said Jeff Sieber, a manager at the University Book Store.
“The national average a college student spends a year on course materials is close to half of what it was 10 years ago,” Sieber said via email. “So next time you’re buying textbooks, be thankful you were born in 2001 and not 1991.”
A survey conducted by the National Association of College Stores found that college students spent an average of $415 per year on course materials in the 2018-19 school year, down 40% from 2008.
But a U.S. Government Accountability Office report found that textbook prices have increased an average of 6% per year, nearly tripling from December 1986 to December 2004.
These two trends are not contradictory, said Beth McNeil, the dean of Libraries and School of Information Studies. Students are just finding other ways to navigate the system.
“Students wait into the semester to see if they really need to buy it,” McNeil said. “Or in some cases, just can’t afford it.”
Sieber attributes the lower prices to used and rental options. The ability to compare prices on the internet has also helped students save money and decide where to shop.
Brendon Sasser, a junior in the College of Agriculture, said his shopping preference depends on price and convenience.
“It depends on what book,” Sasser said. “It goes back and forth on who’s cheaper.”
Many students save money by downloading content online. The NACS report found that 89% of students have downloaded some sort of material, whether it was free, open-source or illegal.
Pickett said she believes workarounds are necessary when students are held captive to publishing companies.
“We have online access codes where students are forced to purchase those instead of used textbooks, like on the used textbook market,” Pickett said. “This is all directly to try to exploit the students and where they’re at. (It’s) especially cumbersome upon students who are already going to be struggling financially.”
Justin Race, director of the Purdue University Press, said the fact that a student organization attempted to address the issue highlights its urgency.
“You can tell there is such a sense of desperation that would drive people to do that,” Race said.
Many students are turning to the web to cut down on costs. UBS offers a “Go Digital” option for students to buy online books in store.
“I personally like ‘Go Digital’ because it is quick and easy, and you always have access to it,” Malcolm said. “One of my classes, I only have to buy the ‘Go Digital’ for $15, and I’m pumped about that. Otherwise, it would be $50-plus.”
Online sticker prices may be lower, but students often only get temporary access to textbooks. High profit margins of digital access also have hurt students, Pickett said.
“On the production end, it’s beautiful in some ways to be able to digitize a textbook. You have no production costs to be able to replicate it,” Pickett said. “But those infinite copies still come with all the costs associated with a traditional textbook. That savings doesn’t get seen by the student — it gets seen as profit to companies that are continuing to try to extract as much as they can from students.”
On the other end, McNeil said publishing and other back-end costs are often unknown to the consumer.
“Open educational resources are open and freely available, but they’re not free to create and make,” said McNeil.
Nixon said it takes a lot of money to publish content. Since the content is not generating money as an open-access resource, that money needs to come from elsewhere.
“A lot of the time the traditional publishers will say to an author, ‘If you want your article to be open-access, that’s fine, we’ll do that,’” Nixon said. “‘Here’s how much it would cost us to do that.’
“Those costs are not $10 or $20. It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Transitioning to the open-access model can be a hard sell for authors too, Race said.
“The hardest part is getting buy-in from those initial people,” Race said. “(Textbook) authors, who are typically scholars writing textbooks, tend to generate a lot of revenue for themselves in book royalties.”
Thus there must be a win-win relationship for authors, publishers and funders to make open access work.
Race said a major misconception is that people who purchase a physical book are buying the actual book itself. By this logic, online content would be inherently free.
“It’s much better to think of it as, ‘I am buying the intellectual property,’” Race said. “The distilled expertise by a scholar, the copy editing, proofreading, the design, the cover design — and not so much for the paper and binding.”
Purdue Libraries is in the early stages of its Open Bytes project, a partnership with the College of Engineering to create educational resources accessible to the world. These resources include textbooks, lecture notes and case studies available beginning mid-2020, according to a University press release.
Some universities have utilized their bargaining power to strike bulk deals with publishing companies to save students money. McNeil said it is unlikely Purdue will go that route due to the culture of faculty independence, but it is continually looking at new open-access initiatives.
McNeil emphasized that these initiatives demonstrate that the University is prioritizing affordability.
“I consider it part of our land-grant mission to share Purdue’s scholarship, research, textbooks, etc. with the rest of the world,” McNeil said.
But other students end up bearing the brunt of textbook costs, whether they like it or not.