Wednesday
Jesus Montenegro Franco, 19 and Luis Galvis Rodriguez arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia at N. River Road and Howard Ave. at 1:04 a.m.
Theft at 205 S. Martin Jischke Drive between midnight Aug. 21 and midnight Wednesday.
Vandalism at 400 McCutcheon Drive between 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Theft reported at 410 N. Russell St. between 2:00 and 4:20 p.m.
Theft reported at 701 Third St. between 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Theft reported at 355 N. Martin St. at 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Bike theft occurred between 5:30 and 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday between Wilmeth Active Learning Center and the Mechanical Engineering Building.
One juvenile cited into court for possession of paraphernalia around 10 p.m. at Slayter Center.
Protect Purdue Violation reported at Aspire Building C at 11:37 p.m. Caller reported several “large groups” inside the building.
Protect Purdue Violation reported at the Engineering Fountain at 11:50 p.m. Caller reported over 100 students gathered at the fountain.
Saturday
Protect Purdue Violation reported at the Engineering Fountain at 12:37 a.m. Caller reported 30-40 students gathered at the fountain.
Protect Purdue Violation reported at the Engineering Fountain at 12:45 a.m. Caller reported a group of students.
David A. Dilks-Anderson, 18, found wandering around near Phi Sigma Kappa at 1:32 a.m. Transported to IU, will be charged with minor consumption and public intoxication.
Protect Purdue Violation reported at Purdue Memorial Union. Caller reported a wedding being set up in the North Ballroom, with chairs being set out close together.
Protect Purdue Violation reported at Purdue Memorial Union at 9:32 p.m. Caller reported a wedding reception in the North Ballroom which violated Protect Purdue guidelines.
Protect Purdue Violation reported at Engineering Fountain at 10:29 p.m. Caller reported approximately 50 people gathered in violation of Protect Purdue.
Sunday
Michael Aaron Mora, 32, arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol at 12:24 a.m.
Alcohol violation reported at Honors College and Residences at 1:21 a.m. Possible alcohol poisoning reported.
Thursday
Troy Lashon Moffitt, 22, shot on 1000 block of Windsor Drive at 4:20 a.m.
Mykaila Marie Johnson, 24, arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a doctor’s order at 1000 block of Windsor Drive.