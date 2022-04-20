In honor of the five Purdue students who died over the past year, Purdue’s Golden Taps ceremony, along with President Mitch Daniels, PSUB, and various musical groups of Purdue, gave condolences to the families of those who passed. Honored this year are Sam Arnone, Tate Eugenio, Will Robinson, Danny Sullivan and Eagle Zhu.
