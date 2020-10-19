International students at Purdue have had a more difficult time traveling because of massive disruptions in the travel industry, with many relying on the Office of International Students and Scholars throughout the year.
Nguyen Dang, a freshman from Vietnam studying in the Polytechnic Institute, said working with ISS in the summer was frustrating, though she was eventually able to get the I-20 documentation she needed to be able to enter the U.S. for the semester.
“I wanted to go home, but then I was not sure if I could go,” Dang said. “I called them so many times that they remembered my name.”
Dang said in the summer the email system took an extremely long time to get back to students who requested paperwork.
“The email for them is super slow,” Dang said. “It takes them 10 days to email you back and to request an I-20. It took me, I think, three weeks to actually get a response.”
Christine Collins, the director of International Student Services, said the goal of the program is to provide support for international students hoping to study at Purdue. While the program has been moved online, students are still able to request support by phone, email and other means,. Documentation is accessed through a secure portal online.
“We no longer have walk-in counseling hours,” Collins said. “However, we have added virtual drop-in sessions to take the place of walk-in counseling.”
Dang said she plans to go home over winter break and remain in Vietnam for the spring semester to complete her general education classes for Purdue.
“The U.S. government hasn’t finalized if I’m allowed to do it online yet,” Dang said. “So I’m keeping ISS updated about my plans, but so far no one really knows if I can or not, though I wish to go home.”
Michelle Amaiu, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Papua New Guinea, said her transition to Purdue was more complicated because of her international status. Amaiu said she was initially worried that she would be forced to go back to Papua New Guinea when COVID-19 first hit.
“When COVID-19 started, (President Donald) Trump wanted all international students to go back and I was very nervous,” Amaiu said. “I was uncomfortable with the whole idea of traveling back, but I was very grateful for Purdue and other universities for stepping in for the international students.”
Amaiu chose not to go home over summer break to further protect her family, especially her grandparents, who are in a higher-risk age range to suffer severe symptoms of the virus.
“Even though I’ll be quarantined and all of that,” Amaiu said, “I would rather not go home because I want to travel back when everything goes down.”
Dang also said that it’s been difficult to integrate herself into the Purdue community as an international student.
“I think I really have to go out of my way to help myself. Purdue didn’t give me any chance to make friends,” Dang said. “I have to make an effort to talk to people.”
Karl Oversteyns, a freshman from Belgium in Exploratory Studies, agreed that being an international student made the transition to college all the more difficult. Common colloquial expressions in the U.S. make it difficult to understand people at times.
He said that he felt Purdue was not going out of its way to provide support for international students, especially since they are so far away from their families for such a large amount of time in a time of uncertainty.
“(Support from Purdue) would have been welcomed, but unfortunately I didn’t receive any communication like that,” Oversteyns said. “I wouldn’t really say that I’ve had too much contact with anyone regarding that kind of support for international students.”