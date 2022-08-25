Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023.
Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action committee to encourage Daniels’ next move after higher education to be a third run for Indiana governor.
Both organizers were born and raised in Indiana, with Hurst graduating from Purdue University and Ledo graduating from Indiana University. After graduation, Hurst started a job at Angie’s List under Bill Oesterle, who she then started to work with on a political level.
“I started working on this effort to recruit (Daniels) back from Washington (before the 2004 gubernatorial election) with (Oesterle), and that just sort of snowballed into the first gubernatorial election,” Hurst said. “It was sort of a dream job right after graduation.”
The recruitment effort from 2004 was called “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch,” and the new PAC seeks to evoke the same energy that lured Daniels back from his role in the Bush administration, where he served as the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.
Ledo, a Fort Wayne native who interned at the statehouse after graduation, was directed to Oesterle and Hurst when he inquired about getting more involved in politics, and was put to work doing odd jobs for the effort. Ledo eventually became Daniels’ de-facto driver for his 2004 campaign.
“(After) 16 months on the road with (Daniels), you formulate a pretty good bond,” he said. “That was a transformational period in my life — when you work so hard to see the guy make the pitch and he’s successful and gets elected.”
Ledo joined the state government for five years after Daniels’ first election and continued to support Daniels through his re-election campaign before leaving public service and starting a new career path.
Both he and Hurst consider their time working with Daniels to be invaluable experience, with Ledo pointing to Daniels’ belief in “big things for the state of Indiana.”
“Here I was, a twenty-something who was ready to tackle the world, and I loved to travel,” he said. “But my home was here, and I wanted a future here. There were often times when I didn’t feel like the opportunities that existed (in Indiana) provided the future that I aspired to have.
“When he was talking about addressing that directly, I felt like he was talking to me almost directly.”
Hurst was exposed to politics during her childhood as her father worked within the state Republican party, but she said she felt similarly to Ledo about listening to “Daniels’ ideas about the state while also watching a lot of my friends leave it for jobs and other opportunities.”
She said that while the idea for a gubernatorial run really took form after Daniels announced he was stepping down as Purdue president, the idea had been discussed before.
“This is not the first time in the last 10 years that we’ve been like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if (Daniles) came back?’” she said. “We need his ideas, we need his leadership. When he announced that he was leaving and didn’t have an immediate next plan, I said ‘Let’s go.’”
Ledo said that the moment the idea started to gain traction for him was after an appearance by Daniels on Fox News’ “Cavuto: Live” where Daniels didn’t elaborate on what his next career step was going to be, or if he would be returning to politics at all.
He agreed with Hurst that “throughout the last 10 years he’s been (Purdue) president and not really weighing in on things, you’d say, ‘Gosh, it’d be really nice to know where he stands on this.’”
Ledo said that he felt Daniels could attract and retain talent in the state of Indiana and inspire young people “that had never worked in a state government before to come together and solve some really big problems,” as well as focusing on the state’s economy and tax environment for businesses like he did previously as governor.
“I’ve always found (Daniels’ voice) to be a very sane one. (His voice is) very practical, pragmatic and one that tries to unite people,” Ledo said.
Hurst said that she believes Daniels, as a candidate, could bridge the gap and unify the state as governor, and “start talking about the common problems that we need to solve and work together to get it done.”
“This is not Republican politics or ... Democrat politics or just politics in general, but I think the way that he does things, the way that he speaks and the fact that he inspires people to think about things in a way that is more about uniting people as opposed to dividing is very much needed,” Ledo said.
Hurst said that the PAC is more people-powered than dollar-driven, and has a $5 limit on donations. The goal is to inspire enough Hoosiers to get excited about it to the point that it “makes it really hard for him to say no.”
However, the role of governor and the work that comes alongside is not lost on either of them, Ledo said. The goal is also to send a message that the supporters of Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch think very highly of him.
“We were twenty-something idealistic people really looking for something that we couldn’t articulate, and Mitch really encompassed that,” he said. “And I think he still does.”
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said Daniels had no comment on the PAC.