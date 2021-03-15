Thousands of fans will tune into this week’s NCAA tournament to watch the nation’s top college teams face off in Mackey Arena, one of the tournament’s first host sites.
“In my opinion, Mackey is one of the best college basketball arenas across the nation,” said Tim Diemer, a sophomore in the College of Engineering. “It’s a great way to show off our school and our arena.”
The news that some fans will be allowed to watch the NCAA tournament serves as a morale boost for some students, after the Big Ten did not allow any fans to attend games during the regular season.
The NCAA mandated that each facility have no more than 25% fan capacity. Public health officials confirmed that Mackey plans to allow 12 to 13% of fans.
“25% might have been too much, but I think with 12 to 13% capacity, people will be able to social distance and it will be a good idea,” Diemer said.
Even with the limited capacity and Purdue being unable to play a tournament game at Mackey because it might advantage the Boilers, students said they are still thrilled to have their arena host games.
“I know that Purdue sports is a large part of the social life here at Purdue,” said Scott Rodgers, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute. “I think hosting some of the games is an awesome way for campus to have that type of buzz back even if students aren’t able to watch Purdue play in Mackey.”
This season, no students have been allowed in Mackey unless they are an athlete or a family member of an athlete.
This has meant that the Paint Crew, the official basketball fan section, has been distanced from live games, according to Paint Crew Advisory Board Treasurer Chloe Whicker. But now that Mackey is hosting college basketball’s biggest tournament, excitement is building.
“Mackey is such a special arena,” Whicker said. “A lot of the country doesn’t really know it exists. Being able to get that screen time will be really cool for Purdue basketball.”
This story was written as part of a student project for COM252: Writing for Mass Media, a class in the College of Liberal Arts.