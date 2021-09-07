Thursday
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: MUCCA PAZZA
11:45 a.m. starting at Krach Lawn.
Mucca Pazza has performed at Lollapalooza, Lincoln Center, the Montreal Jazz Fest and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Performance times and locations are: Thursday, Sept. 9 at Krach Lawn 11:45 a.m., Purdue Bell Tower 1:15 p.m. and Memorial Mall 2:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 10 at Purdue Bell Tower 4:20 p.m., Purdue Arch at Grant and State streets 5:20 p.m. and Greyhouse Coffee plaza at Northwestern and State streets 6:20 p.m. For more details, go to https://www.purdue.edu/convocations/32526-2/.
AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
7:30 p.m. at Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette, 313 N. Fifth St., Lafayette.
Agatha Christie’s murder mystery of the same name is taking the stage at the Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette from Thursday to Sept. 18. For show times go to lafayettecivic.org. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
Friday
STUDIO GHIBLI DOUBLE FEATURE
7 to 11 p.m. at Fowler Hall.
PSUB will be hosting a double feature showing of Studio Ghibli movies in Fowler Hall on Friday and Saturday.
PURDUETTE PREMIERE
7 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Join the world-renowned Purduettes for their annual Purduette Premiere concert in Loeb Playhouse. The event is free and open to the public, no tickets required. In-person attendance limited to Purdue University students, faculty and staff cleared to be on the West Lafayette campus. RSVP on Boilerlink.
Saturday
ART, BARK, ‘N BREW 2021
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 102 S. 10th St., Lafayette.
Bring your dog and come down to this classic event, which will take place at the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette. There will be two food trucks, EMT Food Truck and Guac Box, as well as the brewing truck, Thieme and Wagner. The event will have a balloon artist, fun art activities for you and your dog, a caricature artist and more. The event is free, but RSVP is highly recommended. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com.
ST. BONIFACE GERMANFEST
5 to 11 p.m. at 318 N. 9th St., Lafayette.
The festival takes place in downtown Lafayette at the St. Boniface Catholic Church. Festivalgoers can enter and exit at Eighth and Ferry streets and Ninth and Ferry streets. For more information, go to stbonifacegermanfest.org.
RED LINE SHOWS PRESENTS KANSAS IN CONCERT
7 to 11 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N., West Lafayette.
The classic rock band Kansas is holding a concert in Lafayette to benefit Lafayette Transitional Housing with special guest Kyle Bledsoe. Doors open at 5:30, show starts at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.