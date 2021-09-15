A sexual misconduct action plan was introduced at Wednesday’s meeting in hopes to educate students about resources available for victims of sexual misconduct and how to practice safe consent.
PSG Sen. Eleanor Didonna introduced the plan created by S.A.F.E.R., a PSG subcommittee.
“The goal is to implement this action plan and foster conversations in all areas of student life,” Didonna said. The main points the action plan seeks to address are destigmitation, resources, and education.
“The largest issue was people did not know who to call, where to go, and what information is around,” S.A.F.E.R. subcommittee member Olive Adnson said. “This section discusses strategies to fix this issue, like transparency and displaying and marketing this information as much as Purdue plasters Protect Purdue around campus.”
Didonna seconded Adnson’s point by bringing up a crucial part of the action plan: required sexual misconduct prevention training for students.
“It’s imperative to create the space to give people space to report. This action plan will push addressing sexual misconduct in Purdue’s student handbook and in syllabi,” Didonna said. The subcommittee hopes to create an educational training required for students, similar to the mandatory Health and Safety Training for students located in Brightspace.
The bill passed unanimously.
PSG also welcomed Lowell Kane, director of Purdue’s LGBTQ Center, to the meeting to share what the LGBTQ Center has been doing this year, which includes preparations to move to Hicks Library.
Due to higher visitation numbers, and with hopes to be closer to resources for students and to extend visitation hours, the Center plans to relocate from Schleman Hall to Hicks Library in 2023, expanding reception space and meeting rooms, and building a gender-inclusive restroom and kitchenette.
By October, the Center hopes to have digital renderings of what the new space will look like. Although concrete visions for the Center’s new location are not yet existent, the hopes for the new space are.
“Our peer cultural centers can stay open until 9 p.m., so moving to Hicks will allow us to be open later, and with students congregating closer to the Union, so there is a benefit to being nearer to foot traffic,” Kane said.
“It’s important to us to be within walking distance to the resources that we rely on, and we have a sense of where other offices will land, and we wanted to be close to our colleagues to meet the needs of our students every day.”
Despite the Center being understaffed and underfunded, Kane expressed his excitement for the five-star ranking Purdue has from Campus Pride and said how happy he is that the Center can help the over 8,000 LGBTQ students at Purdue.
Purdue was ranked 13th in the nation on BestColleges and Campus Pride's 2020 listing of Best Colleges for LGBTQ+ Students.
“The LGBTQ Center has tracked 1,314 visits in less than twenty days when the Center opened in the fall this semester,” Kane said. “That doesn’t even include Rainbow Callout or Fabulous Fridays. We’re very excited about seeing so much visitation this semester.”