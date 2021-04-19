Local organizations relying on volunteers are facing difficulties with the number of volunteers and COVID-19 restrictions. Three organizations in need of volunteers include Food Finders Food Bank, Almost Home Humane Society and Natalie’s Second Chance Dog Shelter.
Food Finders Food Bank provides food for those in need in Tippecanoe and 15 surrounding counties. Food Finders is a nonprofit organization based in Lafayette that relies on volunteers to help.
Food Finders has been impacted by an increased number of people needing help due to higher unemployment rates. In a typical year, Food Finders distributes 8 to 9 million pounds of food. However, this past fiscal year ending in September 2020, 13 million pounds of food was distributed, said Catherine MacLeod, the assistant director of volunteer engagement for Food Finders.
Decreasing the number of people per room to comply with safety guidelines has also made it more difficult for Food Finders to keep up with the increased demand.
“The room we use to repackage bulk items and food, typically we would put 10 to 12 individuals in that one room and now we are limiting it to five, so we are only being half as productive as we have been before,” MacLeod said
There are many different volunteering opportunities at Food Finders, whether it be interacting with people at food pantry or working behind the scenes on projects, MacLeod said.
Almost Home Humane Society is a no-kill animal shelter that works to find cats, dogs and other types of pets a new home. Almost Home Humane Society accepts stray pets regardless of health, age or behavior.
There are a variety of tasks that can be volunteered for at Almost Home Humane Society, but some of the most important tasks are the cat and dog areas which can involve walking the animals, cleaning kennels and socializing with them.
“Having new faces and new people come walk dogs, hangout with dogs especially just sitting down in our visitation with the cats,” Brittany Tommila, operations supervisor of Almost Home Humane Society, said. “I mean that’s like a lot for them. They spend a lot of time just hanging out by themselves.”
“We are so happy to have new people come in. Our animals absolutely love it.”
Natalie’s Second Chance Dog Shelter is also a no-kill shelter working to rescue dogs from across the country to help them find new homes. Natalie’s Second Chance was founded in 2009 to provide a temporary home for dogs until they match with a family.
“One of the main things that volunteers do is interact with the dogs to help exercise them and to get them out of their kennel. We really rely on the volunteers a lot to help exercise and socialize the dogs since we are a small staff and it is always good for the dogs to meet new people,” said Jamie Bogan, assistant director of Natalie’s Second Chance.
“Purdue students are our biggest number of volunteers,” Bogan said.
When Purdue is not in session or on break, students can still come and volunteer, Bogan said.