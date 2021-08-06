You may not know me, but I am what you hope to be one day: a graduating senior. It has been quite a ride on the Boilermaker Education Special.
So, what exactly is Purdue to me? The answer chimes like the Bell Tower: a Campus, an Education, a Spirit, a People.
Purdue is a Campus. After a tumultuous year and half, I was reminded of its importance. Each red brick building is a place and a memory; a place for the current students to study, work and hang out. A cherished memory for the former students who did the same.
Purdue is an Education. We come here to learn. We have risen early and worked late, asked questions and failed, learned and then succeeded. Professors, TAs and fellow students all have played an integral role in this education.
Purdue is a Spirit. I see it in black and gold. I see it at football games with the rising cheer at the kickoff. I see it in the struggle to learn, the openness and the curiosity, the determination of the people. I saw it when we created Purdue on a quiet campus and in bedrooms across the world — the tenacious desire to keep chugging along.
Finally, Purdue is a People. When I return to campus at twenty-five or ninety-five, use my education or see the world passionately, it will be all the professors, classmates and friends that I remember. We have helped each other, guided each other and sure as hell had a good time. The people and the memorable times we had are what I wish to remember most.
I am graduating. I will end with this: what was Purdue to you? Because once you cross that stage, you will be a Purdue Alum.
Hail Purdue and Boiler Up!
- Katie Martin, College of Engineering