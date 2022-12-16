At the beginning of the season, I didn’t believe this year’s team would be great.
Last year's Purdue men's basketball team started off the season with a bang, earning the No. 1 spot in the polls and solidifying its position as a top contender.
Yet as the season wore on, cracks began to show in the team's armor, and it ultimately fell off in the second half of the year. The team lost three games in its first 24 of the year, then lost another three games in its final seven.
Last year, I suggested the team should implement a zone on defense, but it was met with disdain from readers. I pointed out the difficulties the starting five had when playing man.
The defense was careless and uncommunicative. It was unable to play man-to-man.
A zone was not a guaranteed fix, but it was an idea. It’s what teams throw out when they have been defeated defensively, just hoping the change irritates the other team enough to slow them down.
At the time, it felt Purdue needed to make a desperate attempt to innovate. Painter, with which readers agreed, felt otherwise and carried on without making a change
Their shortcomings were laid bare in the NCAA tournament, where they suffered a crushing loss to Saint Peter's.
Purdue lost key players to graduation and the NBA draft, and many feared that the team would suffer in the following season. However, with these departures came a purging of bad behaviors.
The Boilermakers came into the year unranked and unnoticed by the voters, media and fans alike.
Head coach Matt Painter replaced lottery pick Jaden Ivey with 196th-ranked recruit Braden Smith. He replaced the great shooter Sasha Stefanovic with 95th-ranked recruit Fletcher Loyer. Smith only reaches 6 feet, and Fletcher Loyer seemed to be just like Stefanovic.
Then, I saw this new Purdue team play Milwaukee in November. What I saw was a team that fought. A team that fought for every possession, basket and rebound throughout the game. It seemed my initial skepticism was unfounded as the Boilermakers proved their worth on the court.
Smith may not be the most athletic defender, but his intelligence on the court allows him to make crucial steals. With exceptional shooting skills, impressive passing and defensive capabilities, Loyer has wowed onlookers.
I was so impressed by this team's performance, I predicted this year’s team would be better than last’s.
As the season progressed, the Boilermakers continued to improve their defense. They have consistently outworked their opponents and are a force to be reckoned with, blowing out tough opponents in then-No. 8 Duke and then-No. 6 Gonzaga.
Their hard work paid off as they earned the No. 1 AP Poll spot after a victory against Nebraska on Dec. 10.
When asked what the difference on defense was, compared to last year, both center Zach Edey and Painter said this team listens to the scouting report. Players have keyed in on who to let shoot and who to guard very closely.
Though Duke and Gonzaga were impressive victories, the Nebraska game stands out to me as the most impressive win of all.
3-pointers were not hitting for the Boilermakers. The game slipped away from them in the end. And it wasn’t a heroic offensive performance that saved them, though Loyer was close to that with 22 points.
It was the defense that kept the team just ahead. Edey struggled being doubled, but he put that energy on the defensive end, coming up with seven crucial blocks.
On one possession, Nebraska grabbed a series of five offensive rebounds, yet still failed to score a point. Like they have in every game this season, the Boilers fought through screens and flew into the stands, giving it their all in an attempt to stop the Huskers’ Keisei Tominaga from hitting another 3-pointer.
It was exactly the type of game Purdue would have lost last year but didn’t this time around.
Defense isn’t the only component that has been elevated.
Smith is not the flashy, eccentric scorer that now-Detroit Piston Jaden Ivey is, but he has taken care of the ball better. Smith has averaged 2.1 turnovers per game so far to Ivey’s 4.9 last season. Edey demonstrated a tendency for fewer turnovers than Williams did last year but has further reduced his turnovers this year.
Edey has worked to enhance several key statistical figures this year. He has cut down on turnovers, fouls drawn and missed free throws. He has so far hit 71.2% of his free throws, up from 65% last season.
Among the team, Edey stands out as the hardest working player — every time I have watched, and is the last to leave practice. That incredible work ethic has propelled him to the success he has achieved this year.
When asked if fouling less was something Painter worked on or even talked about with Edey he responded, “not particularly.”
“I just understand that the team needs me on the floor,” Edey said.
Edey is currently the betting favorite to win the Wooden Award for player of the year, according to vegasinsider.com.
Coach Painter should be the one receiving all the praise for the immediate success this year. He saw the potential in Smith, Loyer and Edey; recruiting each of them despite their comparatively low rankings and putting them in a system that fits them.
It wasn’t just the talent he identified in each but their strong character and work ethic.
As the Boilermakers continue their march toward the NCAA Tournament, I can confidently say that my initial skepticism was misplaced. This team has proven that it is capable of great things, and I can't wait to see what it accomplishes in the future.
This team will not fade mid-way through the season like the 2017-18 and 2021-22 teams. It is reminiscent of the 2018-19 team that almost made it to the Final Four.
After losing key players Isaac Haas, Dakota Mathias and Vincent Edwards, the team built off the growth of junior Carsen Edwards along with some familiar and new faces stepping up around him.
Local media reported Edey even sent out a text to the team after it jumped 19 spots in the AP Poll to No. 5 following the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament win, telling them to “keep our poise and keep our heads in it.” He also told them to not let the media get to their head, which I hope they avoid by not even reading this garbage I am writing.
Braden Smith said that Zach Edey sent out a text to the team after Purdue jumped to No. 5:“We gotta keep our poise and keep our heads in it. Don’t let all this media get to our heads, keep doing our thing defensively and offensively and things are going to fall.”— Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) November 29, 2022
Their impressive performances have been a welcome surprise.
Despite the unexpectedness of the success, this team has what it takes to continue its success in the NCAA Tournament.
Their determination and drive will no doubt take them far, and I do not doubt they will continue to exceed expectations and make their mark on the college basketball world.