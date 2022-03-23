Across Indiana, law enforcement will be positioned along school bus routes and in school zones on high alert for speeding, stop arm violations and reckless driving.
The patrols are part of the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program and funded with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, according to a press release.
"School bus safety is a shared responsibility," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "By following the law and taking some simple, yet necessary, precautions like slowing down and driving distraction-free, we can help ensure that every student reaches their destination safely."
State and local officials will be looking to slow down motorists and calling on them to never pass a bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction and a serious offense fineable up to $10,000 or punishable by license suspension, according to the press release.
"You'll never regret playing it safe, but you will regret driving past a stopped bus and injuring someone's child," said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. "These are people who have their whole lives ahead of them. No hurry is worth the possibility of robbing someone of their future or a family of their child."
More than 200 police departments will be participating in the enforcement, as more than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations by Indiana law enforcement last year alone, according to ICJI.
Officers across the state will be stationed on buses and have high-visibility patrols during the morning and afternoon hours to address the traffic violators.
"School buses have several highly visible indicators to let drivers know when to stop," said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. "The only way you're going to miss those—the activated stop arm and flashing lights—is if you're on your phone or not paying attention to the road. That choice can be deadly."