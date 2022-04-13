All related body camera and dash camera videos from the altercation between student Adonis Tuggle and Purdue police officer Jon Selke have been released. Purdue's videos have been redacted according to public record laws. All of the videos can be found at this link.
Purdue releases all related body camera videos
