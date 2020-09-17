On the door of the local coffee shop Fuel West, a sign posted Monday read: “We are temporarily closed.”
This came after the discovery that a part-time employee at the cafe had contracted the coronavirus.
“They were kind of new,” Fuel owner Colleen Mathews said. “(The employee) and the three workers who worked the same shift are now quarantined.”
The shop will remain closed all of next week before reopening on Sept. 26, Mathews said.
Prior to the positive test result, Fuel had been taking precautions against the virus.
“Being hypervigilant about washing your hands has been a part of the culture here lately — more so than usual,” Mathews said.
Other measures taken included reducing occupancy to 50%, requiring staff and guests to wear masks, limiting party sizes to five or fewer and having employees self-evaluate for symptoms of the coronavirus.
However, “we weren’t as cautious outside” at dining tables, Mathews said.
The Tippecanoe County Health Department advised the employee who tested positive and all others who worked in close contact with them to self-quarantine.
Fuel did not violate any coronavirus regulations, said Khala Hochstedler, TCHD administrator.
“They didn’t tell us to shut down,” Mathews added, saying the decision to close for at least three days was her own.
Hochstedler confirmed this.
“We didn’t choose to place this restaurant under quarantine or close it,” she said.
Hochstedler was unable to give further specifics regarding the Fuel case because it was not a cluster, which is defined as a group of three or more localized cases identified through contact tracing.
Mathews and all of her employees underwent COVID-19 testing, and as of yet, no additional cases have been identified.
“I wanted to make sure we weren’t a hotspot,” Mathews said. “Our revenue took a 70% tank around March.
“But now, I think we’re swimming along just fine. It’s just been really scary, really hard to make plans.”