Purdue Student Government passed a resolution voicing its disagreements with the University’s contract with Aramark, along with other resolutions, Wednesday night.
David Hockenberry, a senator for the College of Engineering, said the motion was created because of the company’s history. He specifically cited issues with Aramark’s business practices. The motion listed 42 different grievances with Aramark.
“Ultimately based on the research that we’ve done from connecting with students on campus we feel that the best thing to do is to condemn the partnership and the lack of student involvement and transparency involved,” senator Amanda Shie said.
Rob Wynkoop, associate vice president of auxiliary services at Purdue, attended the meeting to answer PSG’s questions about the Aramark contract. He said Aramark has been a great partner to the University, but ultimately said students were not involved in the decision to partner with the company.
Wynkoop said Purdue is in the early process of creating a committee composed primarily of students to work with Aramark, but did not include details on the timeline for this initiative.
“A big reason that this resolution is on the floor is because the students realized that Aramark has been beholden to what some would consider violations of what some would consider basic human rights,” senator Jatin Singhal said, referring to instances in which Aramark has violated health and safety codes at other facilities or universities.
Moving forward, Hockenberry said PSG is interested in setting up a committee to police Aramark’s actions on campus, as well as create more transparency between the company and students by publishing results of its findings.
PSG also passed a motion to call for the College of Education to take a formal stand against racism and bigotry.
Adin Bogard, a senator for the College of Education, said that the motion asks the college to release a statement of solidarity against racism and bigotry, to update their anti-bias training and create a call-to-action plan for how to resolve future issues.
Bogard cited the situation with former student Maxwell Lawrence, who was expelled for racist TikTok videos and group messages, and the senator called for a specific plan in place if a similar situation takes place in the future.
“I think that if you shed light on these things that we are trying to get done in the College of Education it could motivate other colleges to want to do the same thing,” Bogard said. “I really think this is an important issue.”