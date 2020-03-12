Purdue instructors must move their courses to “online or alternative delivery methods” by March 23, according to an email sent to the Purdue community Tuesday afternoon.
No end date was given for the new policy.
“To be clear, the campus will remain open after spring break. However, starting March 23, students must take their courses online,” the email from Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Provost Jay Akridge states. “Students in clinical programs, such as the (doctor of veterinary medicine program), will be contacted directly by their department.”
The email asks all faculty members to accommodate students who may not feel well by relaxing attendance policies.
Students who live in residence halls are able to return to dormitories after spring break, but can choose not to do so, according to the email.
Further international travel is canceled through May 2, as well as all summer study abroad programs.
“A faculty or staff member who believes that they have an essential business reason to travel by air can request a waiver through their unit leader (dean, vice provost, vice president, etc.),” it reads, “but the expectation is such waivers will be rare. Nonessential travel by other means (bus, van, car) is strongly discouraged.
The email says research practices as well as all other campus operations will continue as normal.
Summer classes to continue in person; commencement uncertain
Purdue plans to resume in-person classroom operations for the summer term, said John Gipson, director of Summer Programming. Students are encouraged to talk with their academic adviser to plan for alternatives such as online or on-campus coursework.
A recent message from Daniels stressed the prioritization of “safety and public responsibility” and expressed that Purdue will return to normal business “as soon as it is medically and scientifically justified.” This may impact graduation ceremonies, as Purdue is one of the few large universities that honors each graduate individually.
“Regardless when we can resume regular activities, there will be additional regrettable decisions to make,” Daniels said. “As just one major example, we will be forced to rethink plans for this spring’s commencement.”
Bands & Orchestras cancels concerts
Purdue Bands & Orchestras will move completely to online learning on March 23, according to a statement from Jay Gephart, director of Purdue Bands & Orchestras. The rest of the spring semester concerts and events have been canceled.
Study abroad reimbursement
In Tuesday’s announcement from Daniels, all summer study abroads were canceled. The statements said students will be fully reimbursed by Purdue for expenses not reimbursable from other sources.
Previously only individual study abroad programs that were canceled had announced to students in the program that they would be receiving refunds.
