Pushpa Toppo awoke to a bang in the dead of night and ran outside to find her son, Ankit, throwing his baseball gear into a bonfire.
His beloved guitar was already charred beyond repair, and his face was shining with tears.
“What are you doing?” Pushpa said, pulling the gear out of his hands.
Police later wrote that Ankit went into the house and started smashing things with a baseball bat. He was in a rage and demanded Pushpa return something she had taken from him.
A neighbor heard Pushpa screaming for help, ran into the house and tried to calm Ankit down.
Pushpa said she told Ankit’s sister, Rachel, to call 911. Ankit was having a psychotic episode and needed to be hospitalized immediately. While Pushpa distracted him, Rachel dialed.
“It’s a dangerous situation, if it was just my mom, who knows what would have happened?” Rachel said recently. “You need somebody who has a little bit more control than you. … He wasn’t in his right mind.”
Ankit had been acting increasingly strangely in the months leading up to the bonfire. It was early summer in 2021, and he was applying for college while battling a serious mental illness.
He told Pushpa that people were changing the TV although the same movie was on. One time, he wrapped his phone in duct tape and hid it from himself.
Pushpa, an occupational therapist at Saint Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, had been trying to find Ankit psychiatric help for months. The night before the bonfire, out of desperation, she had taken him to a hospital emergency room.
Despite Ankit’s impatience, they waited for hours to see a doctor, who saw that Ankit was coherent and prescribed him an anxiety medication.
Ankit took it the next day. That night, he was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
He’d never been in trouble with the law before.
Ankit was born in 2002 at the now-closed Home Hospital in Lafayette. As a child, he liked making Lego stop-motion animations, and his favorite Superhero was Spiderman.
“He was the more popular one,” Rachel said with a small laugh. “He would get along with anybody, talk to anybody.”
When he was 9, Ankit wrote a letter to Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski protesting the closure of Home Hospital. It was published in the Journal and Courier. He started a TV station at Burnett Creek Elementary School so he could interview his classmates.
In middle school, Ankit participated in 4H, wrestling and became “engulfed” in music.
“I remember, growing up, being so frustrated that he would always play his bass super loud,” Rachel said. “I would complain to my mom, like, ‘I’m trying to study!’”
In 2012, Ankit’s parents filed for divorce. Pradeep Toppo, Ankit’s father, did not respond to multiple calls requesting an interview.
On one occasion in high school, during the Black Lives Matter movement, he refused to eat or drink. When Pushpa asked him why, he asked her why she was worried about food when he was worried about the state of the country.
“If he survived, he would have made some changes,” Pushpa said.
In 2017, Ankit became depressed and started seeing a therapist. He expressed his sadness in drawings and the rap songs he published on Soundcloud.
As college approached, Ankit began experiencing psychotic episodes. Pushpa tried desperately to help him, enrolling him in more and more treatment attempts and struggling to find resources far from their home in West Lafayette.
“I would tell him, ‘You are a diamond, you just need a polish,’” Pushpa said, holding back tears.
Ankit was already struggling. Entering the criminal justice system only contributed to his breakdowns.
Despite court dates and imperfect treatment, Ankit enrolled at Ivy Tech in Fall 2021. Although he dreamed of becoming a musician, he hoped to transfer his two-year degree in computer science to Purdue and find a stable job.
The following summer, he killed himself. He was 20 years old.
“I knew the journey would be hard, but I didn’t think it would end,” Pushpa said. “He was a falling star. He broke.”
Struggling to find help
The offices of National Alliance on Mental Illness West Central Indiana, also known as NAMI, are located behind a maze of unnaturally quiet, dimly lit hallways. The NAMI offices themselves are cheerfully decorated with fairy lights and colorful throw pillows.
The offices of Mental Health America in downtown Lafayette are more soberly decorated.
Pushpa spent a lot of time in those buildings while trying to find help for her son.
The two organizations offer slightly different services but together provide mental health care in the community.
NAMI West Central Indiana is a non-clinical, peer-support service. Mental Health America provides insurance help, therapy and case management.
Pushpa would visit NAMI and Mental Health America while searching for psychiatric hospitals in her network, therapists with openings, or coping-skill courses for her son. Still, Ankit would often go weeks at a time without treatment because nothing was available.
Even with their help, Pushpa said, the few existing resources were extremely difficult to navigate.
“There’s no one in this community we don’t plug into,” said Brandi Christiansen, president and CEO of Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region. “But the system is so convoluted we run into closed doors.”
NAMI’s many peer-support programs allow people to talk about their feelings with others who have gone through the same thing. The goal, Wykoff said, is to reduce the isolation mental illness and trauma can cause.
NAMI gives people in crisis somewhere to go to de-escalate, and they’re sometimes led there by police. This is purposeful; NAMI runs mandatory police crisis intervention training.
“We would rather people not wait until they’re suicidal, arrested, not graduating, for them to get treatment,” Christiansen said. “‘Moral weakness equals mental illness’ is garbage. People who say that should shut their mouths.”
Ankit was going through a crisis the night he burned his things. He was sitting on the porch when police arrived. Police wrote in the affidavit that he was relatively calm and coherent, but angry.
Pushpa told the police Ankit was mentally ill and she had spent days trying to find him a psychiatric hospital.
Pushpa said the cops told her a judge would see Ankit in the morning and could order him a court-mandated hospital stay. Rachel said the cops promised that Ankit would go to a hospital as soon as possible.
Then they arrested him. Pushpa stayed awake for the rest of the night, hoping and writing a letter to the judge.
It wasn’t the first time Ankit had interacted with police.
Two years earlier, Ankit was just beginning to voice his suicidal thoughts.
Pushpa went to a meeting at Mental Health America, trying to find help for her son, and mentioned Ankit had thought of suicide.
The family was home that evening when police came knocking.
“Ankit was doing homework, I was in the kitchen,” Pushpa said. “It was like, regular, before these things happened.”
The police told Pushpa they needed to take Ankit to a hospital. He’s fine, Pushpa told them, he’s just in his room. The police said he could be hurting himself as they spoke.
When Ankit heard the police, he locked himself in his room. Pushpa brought the key.
“Next thing we know, they put him in handcuffs and dragged him out the door with no shoes,” Pushpa said, her voice quavering. “I thought, ‘At least he’s going to the hospital.’”
“What did you do?” Pushpa said Ankit asked her. “Why did you call the police?”
“I think about his dignity as they dragged him, barefoot, through the neighborhood,” Pushpa said, choking back tears.
When asked whether she was familiar with this story, Wykoff nodded. Pushpa is still a regular at NAMI.
“I think the cops were doing what they thought would keep everyone safe,” Wykoff said.
Small solutions
In the basement of Mental Health America is the call center for 33 Indiana counties’ 988 suicide hotline. 988 was created last summer with the passing of a federal law. At its full potential, 988 will be able to send EMS and crisis-response teams to callers.
For now, 988 operators have two options: talk callers off the ledge or send law enforcement to take them to a hospital.
“Only 2% of calls to 988 go to law enforcement because of stories like Pushpa’s,” Colby Reel, crisis center manager at Mental Health America, said at a NAMI support group meeting. “We’re trying to reduce the burden on police officers and reduce traumatization of victims.”
Indiana passed several bills improving its mental health service net by connecting call centers, adding crisis response teams and certifying community mental health clinics.
Hotline calls have increased steadily since the call center opened in 2019 as its service area increased.
“I couldn’t take him to a hospital, that’s why we called 911,” Pushpa said of the night Ankit was first arrested. “If I had 988 that time, there could maybe be a different outcome.”
Right now, if you call 988, a trained crisis specialist — Christiansen calls them “front-line heroes” — answers. They analyze the caller’s situation and build a safety plan. They often offer the callers somewhere to go, usually NAMI, to de-escalate.
The goal is to guide them to the best solution, Christiansen said. The 988 center involves dispatch if callers are a danger to themselves.
“If they are calling 988, they are asking for help,” Christiansen said. “Usually, we have a positive outcome. Sometimes, the calls disengage, and that’s their right.”
If 988 operators must contact law enforcement, they request an officer who has gone through crisis intervention training, the 40-hour course at NAMI that teaches police how to interact with people in crisis.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said every officer in the department is required to take the course. The most important part of crisis intervention is knowing how to talk someone down.
At one of Goldsmith’s calls, he said, he literally talked a man back from jumping off a ledge.
“(CIT) is effective. It goes over de-escalation, practice skills,” Wykoff said. “A panel of family members talk about their good and bad experiences with law enforcement.”
Wykoff said they have trained 502 cops.
“There’s this priority to get law enforcement to learn about mental health,” Wykoff said. “Because cops are forced to serve as mental health providers.”
The first step when responding to mental illness crisis calls, Goldsmith said, is making the scene safe.
“If the person is all fired up, we’re authoritarian. We’ll use handcuffs,” Goldsmith said. “The next step is jail or getting them evaluated, and we deal with the crime later.”
The Tippecanoe County Jail has mental health specialists on site for 80 hours a week. Goldsmith said at least two offenders a week are transferred from the jail to mental health facilities, like Valley Oaks, if the jail’s care providers aren’t enough.
Goldsmith said that since he started working in Tippecanoe law enforcement in the late 1990s, the stigma around mental health has drastically reduced. However, neither the area nor the jail have enough mental health providers.
This applies to cops, too, not just offenders. Goldsmith said cops see things on the job that can cause severe mental health issues. For example, Goldsmith said he once saw a dead baby at the scene of a semi-truck crash.
“Tippecanoe County foots the bill for mental health care, and pays for cops’ care, which they are required to attend,” Goldsmith said. “Sometimes we see deceased people, and the manner they’re deceased is not normal. … We’re human.”
Mentally ill and locked up
“(Ankit) had started in high school just suffering from depression,” Rachel said. “A couple of years ago it got to where he would have recurring, psychotic breakdowns every year.”
Usually, something would trigger Ankit in early summer, he would have an episode and then stabilize. In 2019, he first voiced his desire to hurt himself.
“It was so hard to figure out how it works, let alone for someone who is ill,” Pushpa said. “I was looking for resources everywhere. I wish we could use resources in the proper way.”
When Ankit no longer lived with Pushpa, she would go to his apartment after work every evening, cook him dinner, spend time with him and come home late.
“It’s your loved one, and they’re not acting in their right mind. It’s definitely really scary,” Rachel said. “It’s hard to be the ones responsible for doing everything perfectly.”
Soon before Ankit died, Pushpa took an eight-week NAMI course about caring for a mentally ill person.
“I thought I was well prepared,” Pushpa said. “We were doing what we knew best with the current circumstances.”
The morning after Toppo was arrested for criminal recklessness, Pushpa took the letter she had written to the judge explaining Ankit’s mental health issues to the jail.
“I had hope,” Pushpa said. “But when I went to the jail, they said they would forward the letter every day.”
Pushpa said she returned every day for over a week but nothing happened. Ankit stayed locked up, under the influence of Halidol injections that Pushpa said turned him into an “almost zombie.”
“He could not sit, stand, it was so painful to watch,” Pushpa said.
“As a mother, what do I do?” Pushpa said. “I thought, ‘At least he is safe there, at least he is getting medication.’”
Julie Venis, the director of Quality Correctional Care, the company that provides medical care to the Tippecanoe County Jail, explained Halidol is an immediate-release, long-acting antipsychotic injection.
“Halidol is great for when we want them to be compliant,” Venis said.
Pushpa’s letter was filed with the court 11 days after she said she took it to jail. It isn’t public record.
“He was put in jail because they had to keep him in custody because he was a danger to multiple people, and himself, but there was some sort of miscommunication with the judge and police,” Rachel said. “He didn’t get the relocation that was promised to him, and he was kept there for weeks.”
Ankit was charged because it was the only way to keep him in jail, Pushpa said, and he wasn’t OK to go home. The family waited in frustration, without any idea how long Ankit would stay.
“If the court is making all the decisions for him, and they can’t communicate with the people who are giving him treatment, how is he going to get help?” Rachel said.
Normally, when Rachel talks about her brother, her voice is calm and level. She said the court had the best intentions, but that wasn’t enough.
“When he was in jail, that was really, really hard,” Rachel said, her voice finally becoming louder and strained. “When you’re promised treatment the morning after … We were waiting, waiting, waiting, and eventually they just told us to bail him out!”
“Well, what was the court doing?” Rachel said. “Why wasn’t the jail trying harder to help this person?”
Ankit stayed in jail for a month and a half. The family finally bonded him out, but the court filed a restraining order against him, so he could no longer live with Pushpa.
“How could he be safe, without his own home?” Pushpa said. “I had to get him a motel with no supervision. I could not see if he was eating or taking his medication.”
Goldsmith said the average stay in jail is 11 to 14 days, and most of that time is spent detoxing from drug addictions. Ankit was there for an unusually long time.
“Just about everybody in our facility has a mental illness,” Goldsmith said. “And the people who aren’t diagnosed aren’t either by choice or because they didn’t find out until later in life.”
Venis said 70% of the offenders are mentally ill and 90% abuse substances.
Goldsmith said mentally ill offenders often can’t or won’t seek help, self-medicate and end up doing things they wouldn’t normally do. Their families call 911 out of desperation, dislike the way the cops handle the situation and feel remorse.
Quality Correctional Care serves most of the counties in Indiana, offering suicide watch monitoring, medication referrals, interventions, counseling and release planning.
The time they spend providing care, Venis said, is entirely dependent on what the jail is willing to pay for.
Of the 75 jails Venis oversees, many of them are like the Benton County Jail, which pays for a mental health checkup only every other week. The full-time jail mental health staff in Tippecanoe County is rare for the state.
When Toppo first arrived in the jail, Venis said, he would have been mentally screened by a nurse or an officer.
Some offenders with depression or anxiety, she said, are sometimes referred to a 12- to 14-week program in which they participate while they wait to be sentenced. About 70% of patients who graduate don’t return to jail.
However, Venis said patients with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder do not belong in jail.
“They can’t complete daily tasks and they think they’re being poisoned by the medications,” Venis said. “But they still have the right to refuse medication.”
Goldsmith also said mentally ill people don’t belong in jail, but they get a bed and three meals a day, which is better than sleeping on the streets. As the population of the county increases, there are more arrests, and most of them are mentally ill.
“People believe we locked them up for being mentally ill. People get locked up for committing crimes,” Goldsmith said. “Being mentally ill is not a crime. … Most people with mental illnesses never interact with law enforcement.”
“It’s very sad, especially if you get to the root of the problem,” Goldsmith said. “It’s something they’ll be battling their entire life, a battle every day … Are things perfect? No.”
Quality Correctional Care places “a lot of folks” on suicide watch, Venis said. Inmates at the highest risk level are placed in a padded room in a “suicide smock,” a restrictive, stiff article of clothing that prevents them from moving, and a weighted blanket.
Officers check to see whether they’re breathing every 15 minutes.
Inmates at the second risk level are allowed bedding, normal clothes and a book. They’re checked on every 30 minutes.
“There’s no doubt there’s been an increase in mental health cases,” Venis said. “There’s more repeat offenders and more substances. … We are putting (mentally ill) people in a small room and expecting them to do something different.”
Mental Health Court
Pushpa was able to rent Ankit an apartment despite the restraining order, but he was vulnerable living alone. An acquaintance stole his car and drove it out of state. While bringing him food, another acquaintance threatened to shoot him.
But the situation began to gradually improve. Pushpa sent a heartfelt letter to the judge, begging him to lift the restraining order against her. Ankit left a stay in the psychiatric hospital to enroll in a two-year computer science degree at Ivy Tech.
Ankit told his family he hoped to transfer to Purdue, where Rachel was pursuing a degree in professional animal sciences.
The restraining order was lifted in early October 2021, and Ankit entered a diversion agreement with the court: If he participated in mental health treatment at Valley Oaks for one year, the charge of criminal recklessness would be dismissed.
The family learned about Mental Health Court, a problem-solving court that provides judicially supervised treatment plans and lighter sentences, and Ankit applied.
The court ordered Ankit’s case to be transferred to Mental Health Court in February 2022.
“It took a while to get into,” Pushpa said. “But everybody should know it is there to help you out.”
Tippecanoe County’s Mental Health Court is one of 140 problem-solving courts in the state, but still in the “planning stages.” Its hearings aren’t open to the public. The judge, Kristin McVey, declined to be interviewed for this story.
The public defender’s office, whose attorneys defended Ankit throughout his cases, did not respond to multiple calls, emails or notes left with the receptionist.
Mental health courts are exclusive and strict. An article in the Indiana Office of Judicial Administration said applicants must have moderate risk to reoffend, a mental health diagnosis and, depending on the program, certain levels of conviction, no criminal history or violent crimes, and approval from the prosecutor and the victims.
While in the program, participants attend regular progress hearings, treatment and case management services, frequent drug screens, recovery coach meetings and supervision officer meetings. Benchmarks are set to show progress in work and education.
“The Tippecanoe Mental Health Court (which is not certified as a problem solving-court; but they are working toward certification) has approximately 35 participants,” Kathryn Dolan, media contact for the Indiana Judicial Branch, said in an email. “It’s too soon for any sort of success rate, but data is being collected.”
Dolan said Tippecanoe County’s Mental Health Court accepts defendants based on agreement of all the parties in a case and requires a mental health diagnosis.
Despite the extra support, Pushpa said Ankit still had “court fear” in mental health court.
“Court is alarming, it’s stressful,” Pushpa said. “And it was medical.”
‘I called to say good night’
His first semester at Ivy Tech, Ankit received a 4.0 GPA. He and his family visited India, where his parents were from. With the support of his family and a case manager, he consistently attended his hearings and therapy.
“He was getting treatment, he was doing everything these people were telling him to do,” Rachel said. “Therapist, inpatient, everything. He was taking all these (prescribed) drugs and trying so hard to get back on track.”
That spring, Ankit’s stress levels increased. His classes were harder, and when he visited an academic adviser, he discovered that he would not be able to transfer his computer science degree and join his sister at Purdue.
Ankit was shocked. He became deeply depressed, Pushpa said. He stopped going to class and refused to see his mom for a week.
“When you’re already in an unstable mental place and you’re constantly being pushed back and back with all these things happening to you,” Rachel said, “it’s so defeating.”
Then, in May 2022, Pushpa got a call from Ankit late at night.
“I called to say goodnight,” he said. He told her he was done with anger and frustration.
“I told him, ‘College is important, but you are more important to me,’” Pushpa said. “Whatever you do is fine with me.”
The next time Pushpa answered her phone, later that night, it was a hospital. They told her Ankit had been found slumped in a locked car, unresponsive. He had barely survived a suicide attempt.
An officer wrote in an affidavit he found Ankit around midnight on top of Wabash Landing Parking Garage. Where Ankit was parked, he would have seen the night lights of Greater Lafayette spread out before him as he fell unconscious.
Before doing anything else, the officer ran Ankit’s plate.
“Toppo is known to be aggressive towards law enforcement,” the affidavit said.
When the officer looked through the window, he could see a baggie of white powder beside Ankit. He banged on the window with his flashlight, but Ankit didn’t move.
Other officers arrived. As they tried to pick the lock, Ankit’s body started to involuntarily jerk.
The cops broke the window, dragged Ankit through it, and placed him, face down, on the ground. Before trying to save his life, they patted him down. He was handcuffed, the affidavit said, because overdose victims can become violent when revived.
It took the aid of the fire department, CPR and three doses of Narcan to wake Ankit up. Still lying on the garage floor, he told the cops he’d taken Oxycodone to kill himself. When they transferred him to the hospital, he told the nurses he took fentanyl.
An officer interrogated Ankit as he lay in his hospital bed, recovering. He wanted to know when Ankit had bought the drugs, where he had bought them, and who had sold them to him. He tried to get Ankit’s consent to search his phone.
Under the barrage of questions, Ankit finally pulled the bedsheets over his head and refused to speak. An officer wrote his hands were cut from the broken glass.
Ankit was stabilized, sent to a psychiatric hospital, then charged for possession of a controlled substance.
“He was only there for a few days,” Pushpa said. “When he got out, he was still in the same phase of depression, still isolating.”
Ankit told his mother he took a combination of drugs because, although he wanted to die, he couldn’t tolerate the pain of dying.
“I took those meds to kill myself, but I have more charges because I’m alive,” Ankit said.
Rachel said her brother was not a regular hard drug user.
“It’s really frustrating to talk about,” she said. “The first thing they did was charge him with possession of those illegal drugs instead of focusing on why he bought them in the first place.”
Because Ankit had not maintained “good and lawful behavior,” his diversion agreement was revoked. With no hope of Purdue nor a clean record and a never-ending court docket ahead of him, Ankit kept trying to hurt himself.
Almost three months after he was charged with possession, Ankit’s doctor told them they were out of his monthly dose of medicine. Ankit had a hearing the next morning, and his medication was wearing off.
He told his family he didn’t want to go to court and left for his apartment.
His case manager found him dead the next morning. He had overdosed on fentanyl.
‘Postvention’
The Local Outreach For Suicide Survivors team meets at NAMI on the first Wednesday of every month. Its first meeting, held earlier this summer, was a small affair. A few party plates of chopped fruit and dip sat untouched on a counter.
Everyone at the table, including the NAMI leaders, had lost someone to suicide, some within the past year, others several decades ago. Every time she talked about Ankit, Pushpa had to wipe tears away from her eyes.
She recovered quickly every time, her voice leveling as if nothing had upset her at all, but the tissue stayed clutched in her hand throughout the meeting.
About 14 other people, mostly middle-aged, spoke frankly about their loved ones’ deaths, the stigma of suicide, and the confusion they left behind. It was a straightforward discussion acknowledging the existence of shared pain.
Wykoff helped lead the meeting. Since 2014, she lost two of her friends and two great-uncles to suicide. She joined NAMI in 2022, after the most recent loss.
“Talking about it in the group makes me feel better,” Wykoff said. “I don’t think they realize it, but they help so much.”
The LOSS team specializes in suicide “postvention.” Wykoff said people are significantly more likely to kill themselves after the suicide of a loved one. With the aid of newspapers, local law enforcement and funeral homes, the team aims to contact the families of suicide victims and give them support within 48 hours of the death.
“We want to instill hope by having someone there who’s been through the same experience,” Wykoff said. “But we try to listen more than we speak.”
A study by the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission in 2022 said former prisoners are at a higher risk of committing suicide after their release. They recommend improving the 988 hotline and certifying mental health clinics as one of the many ways Indiana can reduce the number of mentally ill people incarcerated and divert them into treatment programs.
“I do truly believe that having this (988) in our community will help prevent these situations,” Wykoff said. “I want people to know they can reach out to us. They can stop in, even if they just need to stop in.”
Since her son’s death, Pushpa has devoted her life to the Ankit Foundation Corporation. Its mission, listed on the website, is to spread awareness and provide support to bring positive changes to mental health care.
Pushpa is the foundation’s president, and Rachel serves as the program director and secretary alongside three other board members who are family friends.
“I didn’t know what was going on, there are resources, but they’re hard to find,” Pushpa said. “There’s no education system in place.”
Pushpa said she wants to teach people how to use resources and is advocating for the creation of more “sub-acute” facilities where people leaving inpatient care can adjust and receive treatment while transitioning into daily life.
"(Ankit's) life and death gave us purpose and a mission," Pushpa said in a text. "How can we save millions of other Ankits who are still crying for help? That is what we are trying to do through his name and his foundation."
With the Ankit Foundation, Pushpa has told Ankit’s story at the Indiana Statehouse, volunteered at the Lafayette Urban Ministry Thanksgiving community meal and held a candlelight vigil in his memory. Rachel said Pushpa is working with state legislators to draft a bill that would devote funding to sub-acute facilities.
“If we stay connected, we all know a little psychology,” Pushpa said. “Knowing you have someone in your life to share feelings, ask them, ‘How are you doing?’”
Rachel said the foundation has helped the family heal, to a degree, but said she hasn’t really processed Ankit’s death.
“After he passed away, talking to his friends at the funeral, I guess it made me appreciate that I had him in my life,” Rachel said. “You never know when something like that is going to happen. You get that feeling, ‘Oh, I had something I didn’t know I had,’ you know?”