Boilermaker Special Free Ride Fridays
The Boilermaker Special will be offering free rides to anyone interested. Pickups will begin in front of the Stewart Center at 12 p.m. and will run every 15 minutes until 5 p.m.
Purdue Stand Up Comedy Club Open Mic
The Stand Up Comedy Club will be hosting an open mic event on Krach Lawn at 8 p.m. The event will be free and open to the public. Anyone is welcome to perform.
Boilermaker Crossing
There will be meet-the-team events, inflatable games, a band, a beer garden and other interactive opportunities at the Sally & Bob Weist Plaza at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
Thrill on the Hill
The Purdue “All-American” Marching Band will entertain the crowd on Slayter Hill with a preview of their halftime selections, trivia and more! Festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is free to the general public.
Mosey Down Main Street
Mosey Down Main Street is a series of street celebrations hosted by the local artistic community. Volunteers, downtown business owners, artists and musicians come together once a month from May through September to offer a free, family friendly event down the center of Main Street. This weekend’s event will run from 6 to 11 p.m.
Lafayette Farmers Market
The Lafayette Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on 5th Street between Main and Columbia streets.
Boiler Bhangra Workshop
Boiler Bhangra, Purdue’s competitive Bhangra dance team, will be hosting a workshop in the Stewart Center at 11 a.m. Members of the team will teach their dance routine to attendees and talk about their experience traveling the country to compete. Admission is free.
Lafayette Citizens Band Labor Day Concert
The Lafayette Citizens Band will be hosting a special Labor Day concert at 7 p.m. The band will perform classic American songs at the Memorial Island Amphitheater in Columbian Park.
Ritual’s Rat Pack Tuesdays
Featuring jazz music from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Ritual will change its house music to jazz every Tuesday from 2 to 9 p.m. Entry is free for anyone 21 and older.
Pokémon GO Club raid hour
Every Wednesday throughout the semester, the Pokémon GO Club will be hosting a raid hour in front of Beering Hall, 100 N. University St., from 6 to 7 p.m.
Purdue Farmers Market
Every Thursday, a small farmers market is held on Purdue’s Memorial Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local vendors will offer produce, flowers, crafts and more.
Phenology Fridays
Phenology is the study of the seasons and how climate changes. A naturalist or park volunteer at the overlook deck at Prophetstown State Park will show birds, mammals, plants and more on Fridays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. until Oct. 27. The program is free with admission to the park, which is $8 per vehicle for Indiana license plates and $10 for out-of-state plates. Children under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Wine After Work
Every Friday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Creek Winery offers live music, a cocktail of the week and food trucks. Attendance is free.
Club Air
Every Friday and Saturday, Get Air trampoline park hosts a night of lights, music, trampolines and dodgeball. This event is recommended for people older than age 9. Admission is $20 for 7 to 10 p.m. Located at 3540 Indiana State Route 38 No. 400.
Howl Night
Every Saturday during the season, Wolf Park hosts Howl Nights. Lasting about 1.5 hours, spectators can wander through the park to see the animals, learn from an hourlong talk and howl with the wolves. Entrance is $15 for adults.
Starry Night Festival
Starry Night is an annual music and arts festival on State Street and Northwestern Avenue. The festival features food, music and local art. The festival will take place on Sept. 9 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Purdue Homecoming
Purdue’s Homecoming weekend is Sept. 29 to 30. Not only is there a football game on Sept. 30, but the class of 1973 has a slew of 50th anniversary events they can attend. For those not part of the class, there still are many activities, listed on purdueforlife.org/homecoming.
Hands on Transportation
This free event at Imagination Station, 600 N. 4th St., features fire trucks, backhoe, solar car, monster trucks and more. Food from food trucks and gift store items are available for purchase. Donations to benefit Imagination Station are welcome. Hands on Transportation will take place on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feast of the Hunter’s Moon
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Fort Ouiatenon, 3129 S. River Road, Lafayette. Feast of the Hunter’s Moon is held annually along the banks of the Wabash River. The event represents the time of homecoming, feasting, dancing and celebrating from the earliest days of Fort Ouiatenon, the first fortified European settlement in Indiana. There will be food booths and various arenas and stages featuring performances by musicians, interpreters, military re-enactors and Native American groups. Tickets for adults are $10 in advance and $13 at the gate. For more information, see feastofthehuntersmoon.org.
Germanfest in Lafayette-West Lafayette
Authentic German food, beer and wine tents, live Polka music, carnival and casino rides and games for children. Tickets cost $5 per person, age 13 and older. Germanfest takes place at St. Boniface Catholic Church from 4 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 9.
