The case of the trailer-traveling, former Wabash Township trustee was argued, with frequent interruptions, Friday morning in the Indiana Statehouse.
Attorney Andrew Kobe represented Indiana's attorney general, arguing Teising’s case should be transferred to the Indiana Supreme Court because she abandoned her West Lafayette home.
Three members of the Wabash Township Fire Department solemnly watched from the gallery. In July 2021, the Exponent reported Teising fired the last paid firefighter in the department, leaving 20 volunteers and no capacity to train them.
Indiana law says a trustee must live in the township they hold office. Teising spent a year as trustee traveling around the country in a trailer, visiting West Lafayette occasionally.
“If (a trustee) voluntarily violates that law, that counts as abandonment,” Kobe said in his opening statement. “That law exists to make sure (trustees) are accessible to their constituents.”
“How do we enforce this?” asked Justice Mark S. Massa, ignoring one of Kobe’s many attempts to talk over him. “Do we really need to hold a felony charge against this vagrant, wandering trustee?”
Attorney Karen Celestino-Horseman represented Teising, who was not present. She said a transfer would be inappropriate.
“When we look at this factor and you put physical presence on the scale, you need to put your thumb on it, too,” Celestino-Horseman said. “She spent 27 nights there, and she returned often. … Do we also need to determine the quality of time she spent?”
Teising took the office of Wabash Township trustee in January 2019. She owned a house on Princess Drive in West Lafayette at the time.
In April 2020, Teising sold her home and moved into ex-boyfriend Gregg Michalski’s home on Knox Drive.
She left her belongings at Michalski’s home and indicated it was her permanent address on her driver’s license. Then, she bought a trailer and spent the next year traveling around Anderson, Indiana, Florida and Colorado.
Indiana State Police detective Greg Edward testified he analyzed Teising’s June 2020 to May 2021 phone records. He estimated she spent only 27 nights in the Knox house.
In a bench trial, Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Kristen McVey found Teising guilty of 21 counts of theft, one for each salary payment she received while she was traveling.
She was sentenced to 124 days in jail, 124 days suspended and in community corrections, and 847 days suspended and on unsupervised probation. She was also ordered to repay the township $28,000.
But in December, the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the sentence, arguing Teising had worked remotely like “countless others” during the pandemic and the state failed to prove Teising was no longer a resident of Wabash Township.
The oral arguments Friday rotated on whether the Supreme Court needed to define “residing.” Although Teising was rarely physically present in Wabash Township, she argued it was her official, permanent address.
All parties referenced case precedents dating back to the Civil War, when a Vigo County auditor was charged for abandoning his residence to fight.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush asked Kobe whether he could prove Teising intended to commit theft and suggested she may have misunderstood the residency law.
“Ignorance of the law is not an excuse,” Kobe repeated several times. “She created this sham property to maintain residence … She knew she had a residency requirement.”
Rush called Teising’s trailer travels “all that bouncing around” and pointed out Teising regularly came back to West Lafayette.
“She was visiting,” Kobe said. “Just because we visit our parents’ house over Christmas does not mean we live at our parents’ house.”
At one point, Massa exclaimed, “Somebody could have resolved all of this in a circuit court!”
Celestino-Horseman compared the pandemic to a natural disaster.
“She was being told not to interact with the community, she was instructed to sit at home alone and work remotely,” Celestino-Horseman said.
“Fair point,” Massa said.
Celestino-Horseman said Indiana Code 355 lists the factors of residency. It says an officer must be in their office for “a reasonable amount of time” except in times of disaster of military duty.
“There is no ‘you have to be in your office for x amount of time,’” Celestino-Horseman said.
After the hearing, Celestino-Horseman said she was pleased and the justices seemed engaged.
“Now, it’s just a wait and see,” Celestino-Horseman said. “Saying something about physical presence, that’s been the state’s argument. There’s no evidence she wasn’t doing her job because she was working remotely.”