Dr. James Bien Chief medical officer
I’m a pediatrician, but I am chief medical officer for IU Health Arnett. So I’ve been one of the docs helping to organize our efforts and plan and execute our response.
I guess as I look back on it, it feels like we’re in a kind of calm steady state right now. So I’m able to sort of look back and think about what it was like back then. A year ago, it was pretty frightening. A year ago, as it was starting to develop in our community, I was aware, reading articles and listening to medical podcasts about what was happening in New York City and in northern Italy, and we still didn’t understand this organism, a vaccine was who knew how far in the future, there was no treatment that was effective.
It was getting more and more politicized in a very unhelpful way. So it was actually quite frightening.
I mean, about a year ago we probably had four or five patients in the hospital. Each one generated a lot of attention, and we were training clinic staff to start to working in the hospital, anticipating we were going to move people into job settings they never worked in before. We started to talk about whether we need to turn non-clinical spaces into clinical spaces. How bad was it going to get?
So on one hand, there was a lot of fear, but it actually brought an incredible amount of focus, because we kind of stopped doing a lot of other things to make sure that we did this right. So we had a management structure that we put in place very quickly. It’s called a hospital incident command system. It’s basically a way of quickly organizing a hospital or health-care organization, but also any other organization, to respond to a crisis, so that decisions can be made with lots of good knowledge and input, but can be made instead of just sort of thought about and debated.
We moved into that management structure very quickly, which was something we haven’t typically done because we haven’t encountered this. So we learned a lot. So how was it? It was frightening, it was kind of really focused, it was a lot of really effective teamwork. Which was, in its sense, somewhat inspiring, but in the midst of it, it was a lot of suffering. The people on the front lines just sort of did what needed to be done, and supported each other in that, but it just kept coming, especially in November and December when we peaked.
It was really terrible. And, frankly, once the vaccine came out, I started to get angry a little bit because, well, even before then, because we learned pretty quickly what we could do to help mitigate spread, social distancing, masks, hand washing. And yet, people were opposed to it. And so it was very hard to be working in a health-care environment, seven days a week, 12 plus hours a day.
And then to have people come by and honk their horns and cheer at the health-care heroes, and then go to the grocery store and see people blatantly not doing even the basics, that was actually kind of dispiriting.
And some times it was more bothersome than others, but it was pretty dispiriting, I think, if you asked my clinical colleagues, especially those who were very much putting their own health on the line, really dispiriting. And then when the vaccine came out and people refused it, and it’s like, really?
If as health-care providers, people are showing up every day and really putting themselves at risk, and suffering the trauma of witnessing unrelenting suffering, and yet the rest of the community wasn’t doing all it could do, it’s just — that’s the low. That’s the low, on top of the moments of people having to hold an iPhone as somebody dies so that the loved ones around the country or the ones in the parking lot can interact, because we had to do cruel things like keep people from visiting. Yeah, so for caregivers, that kind of trauma, if you will, this is what I was reacting to.
It’s been a pretty exhausting year, and I don’t say that like physically exhausting, but mentally. I have a colleague in Indianapolis, we were talking about kind of the emotional trauma of this whole year, and she made the point that last year was the year of teamwork and resilience and people pulling together in health care and nationally, people did it right. I mean you reported on it, we all saw it. This year is going to be the year of people abandoning health care. And we’re starting to see that, not abandoning, but we’re starting to see people kind of say, Wait a minute, I don’t need to do this anymore.
It makes more sense if somebody’s got a bad chronic disease and they die of their three-year cancer battle or something. But when a 53-year-old father of four comes in, and you know he was fine last Tuesday and now he’s on a ventilator, and oh, tomorrow he dies, it’s just, it’s horrid. It’s horrid.
‘OK, we’re going to get through this’
I kind of described that there was fear at the beginning. There was a podcast, “The Daily.” It is the New York Times morning podcast. There was one they did, I think it was in March (2020), where they interviewed an intensive care doctor from northern Italy from near Milan, and he was describing what was happening in their hospital. I was on a walk with my dogs and I remember listening to that podcast and kind of being, oh my gosh. And it was starting to happen in New York, it was already starting to happen in Washington state. So it was coming, and knowing that viruses don’t stop at the border once they’re here, they’re going to spread, that’s when I realized this is going to be really worrisome.
And shortly thereafter we made the decision to go into that incident command mode, so we sort of stopped doing business as usual and started to have a daily team meeting and actually focused on preparedness for this, trying to get ready. Even before our volumes picked up.
I started talking with Dr. (Jeremy) Adler from the health department. He was on the same page, but I was really pleased that he agreed with starting to talk to the community and getting out in front of this and start having conversations in some way trying to influence decisions that people are going to be making.
We started having daily conversations with the health department, Franciscan leadership, Purdue leadership and us, to make sure we all knew how bad it was, and is there anything that collectively we could do. So that helped me to have colleagues who were also kind of rowing in the same direction.
I think we live in a good community. We live in a community where we’re small enough that the leaders of influence were able to partner, and we were able to set aside some of the national political stuff that was disrupting community responses and were able to really advise and for the most part enabled people to do things that really helped.
I’ve said it a bunch of times, but early on I started to get worried that Purdue was 45,000 young adults who were probably not going to get that sick but were going to be transmitting this germ to everybody else, because that’s what we do when we’re young, or old. I was worried that gosh, Purdue’s program could have been perfect, but if the community was a sloppy, uncontrolled environment, the minute students left campus, the Protect Purdue program would break down.
And similarly, if the community’s adherence to rules and such was great, but the Protect Purdue program wasn’t sound, it would break down. They both had to be really good in order for the community to be protected from this large population of fomites, if you will. And for Purdue to be able to do what they wanted to do, which I thought at the beginning was kind of nuts. So they came up with a very effective plan, but that we worked collaboratively together to understand the strengths and the weaknesses of each side of that equation helped us all.
I can tell you that (hospital) leaders tried to be visible and tried to help out. We had many leaders step back into clinical roles. So it wasn’t uncommon to have a senior nurse, for example, taking care of patients or showing up in the middle of the night, just to be visible and offer a word of support.
We did a couple things that seem sort of, I don’t want to discredit them by saying they seem sort of silly, but they seem sort of light or fluffy. Like we tried to create some quiet spaces for people to go have a bit of respite, and that really met some needs for some people.
We tried to be intentional in acknowledging that this is hard, and to give people the opportunity to talk about it.
One thing that we did was one of our team members came up with the idea of a “Care Cart,” which basically is a cart full of treats. They asked, and we still do it, all the senior leaders to sign up on a schedule to push it around the hospital and go just walk up and down the hospital and talk with people who are working and let them grab a granola bar or piece of fruit or something. That was actually a nice little brief moment. It was like the ice cream man coming by when you’re a kid, a little respite. And that was another way that we tried to sort of help people through this. I also think that the teamwork really helped. That gives you a sense of, OK, we’re going to get through this.
‘We will continue to see deaths’
I’m really excited about the efficacy of the vaccine. So I do see a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m trying not to be too excited because I want us all to stay focused on what we can still do. It seems a little dim still, but the vaccines are so effective and senior citizens in particular have taken them. And so a high-risk population within our community is well vaccinated. So we’re seeing much fewer of the most-likely-to-die people coming in with illness. So people that are coming in now, frankly, are 20 to 50 years of age. And that was not the case earlier in the pandemic.
Overall we’re seeing less death. Yes, death numbers are down, so it’s interesting. Case numbers are down, hospitalization numbers are down, and death numbers are down. But the Washington Post about a week and a half ago published kind of interactive graphics, where basically they pulled out the people who were immunized from the data, and they showed that actually, the rate of hospitalization and the rates of death and the unvaccinated population is about the same as it was a number of weeks ago, and you can look at it by state. So, my message is yeah, overall we’re seeing great improvement, but in the subset of people who are not vaccinated, their risk is still very high to get really sick if they get the disease, and we will continue to see deaths.
- As told to Natalie Fedor, Summer Reporter.