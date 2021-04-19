Gabby White, junior in Retail Management with a minor in Art and Design
Q: What pieces have you designed for the Purdue Fashion Show?
A: I designed a blazer dress; a two-piece silk pajama set with fluffy embellishments; an asymmetric skirt, where the left side is longer than the right side; and a puff-sleeved U-shaped top.
Q: What were the inspirations for your work?
A: My collection is called “Bloom,” and the inspiration is a springtime, post-COVID feel. All the colors I’m using in my design are pastels, like warm pinks and purples. Think warm spring weather and post-COVID happiness.
Q: How did you get into fashion design?
A: When I was younger my grandmother taught me to sew. At first, it was just a thing I did casually. But as I got older and I began to think about what I’d study in college, I took the fashion merchandising route, and eventually moved into fashion design.
Q: What are your favorite things about fashion design?
A: I like being able to have an idea about clothing, and even if I can’t find it in a store, I can make it on my own exactly how I want.
Emma Kohnert, junior in Retail Management
Q: What pieces have you designed for the Purdue Fashion Show?
A: I did three different outfits: patchwork jeans and a vest top, a matching gingham-print skirt and top then cargo shirts with a halter top.
Q: What were the inspirations for your work?
A: My outfits are streetwear-inspired, kind of an Urban Outfitters-type vibe.
Q: How did you get into fashion design?
A: I wore a lot of things in high school that were very different from everybody else. For example, I was wearing Sperrys – before they were cool, you know. People would always say “Why are you wearing those old-man shoes?” Anyways, at first I was kinda thinking journalism but decided to get into clothes because I could be original.
Q: What are your favorite things about fashion design?
A: The creativity and open-expression of it. I can always go outside the lines.
Katie Culp, senior in Retail Management
Q: What pieces have you designed for the Purdue Fashion Show?
A: My dresses were designed with the thought of molding to the feminine form. There are a lot of open-backs, fluid fabrics that will make it less about the clothes but the body in the clothes.
Q: What were the inspirations for your work?
A: My pieces are called “Mosaic.” It’s supposed to be a reflection of my experiences here at Purdue and what I’ve learned through my major and my internship in New York City at the Fashion Institute of Technology. I was looking for fluidity of movement in my style, like one would see in the street style and fashion shows in New York.
Q: How did you get into fashion design?
A: Well, I knew I had a “passion for fashion” — which I know is the most cliche thing ever — but I also fell in love with the business-side of it. When the concentration opened up at Purdue, I had never picked up a sewing needle. I had no idea what I was doing. But the past three years — making these outfits completely from scratch — that was pretty intense. I’ll be able to use those skills and the knowledge of garment construction working in the industry.
Q: What are your favorite things about fashion design?
A: You have so much freedom for what you want to do. I love to go on Instagram and look at others’ work — but creating your own stuff is so rewarding.
Jessica Bradford, freshman in Retail Management; Selling and Sales Management
Q: What pieces have you designed for the Purdue Fashion Show?
A: I did a green suede skirt with embroidery on it, and a black silk top with ruffled sleeves.
Q: What were the inspirations for your work?
A: I wanted to make something that was trendy for high school-agers. The top allows a lot of movement and the skirt has a sophisticated look. It is a very fall-time look.
Q: How did you get into fashion design?
A: I was a ten-year 4H’er, where I learned how to sew. I competed since third grade, and in high school I was a top-fifteen in an Indiana seamstress competition.
Q: What are your favorite things about fashion design?
A: The ability to express yourself.
George Torroella, junior in Retail Management
Q: What pieces have you designed for the Purdue Fashion Show?
A: I designed a t-shirt and a tube top.
Q: What were the inspirations for your work?
A: Summer was part of it. Just to get out of the grayness and heavy kind of vibe. I really like what Jerry Lorenzo has been doing with Fear of God. Pretty much him and Tom Ford are the two I’m looking at a lot.
Q: How did you get into fashion design?
A: I got into fashion through sneakers. I always love to see when someone is doing something crazy with it, like what Kanye is doing. Back in the summer of 2018, Tyler the Creator with Converse released this pack of candy-colored low tops. There was this one that was pink and orange. At that time, I had never purchased a piece of clothing for myself, and I thought: “Wow! You can just buy a pink shoe! Like, that’s crazy!” From then, it just kept going.
Q: What are your favorite things about fashion design?
A: Pissing people off.