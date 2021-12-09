When Cheryl Cooky was young, she was always active in sports, but she dropped all activities when she reached high school. This decision has stayed with her into adulthood.
“At the high school I attended, girls who played sports were somewhat ostracized, especially girls who played ‘boys sports’,” Cooky said in an email.
The boys at her high school even called girls who played sports “chicks with dicks.” There was not much support for the girls’ athletic programs and Cooky did not receive positive messages from her peers about her involvement in sports.
In addition to being called “chicks with dicks,” the girl’s teams at Cooky’s school didn’t have pep rallies held for them, the school newspaper did not cover their games and girls were told their participation in sports did not matter.
The act of leaving sports and the inequality she experienced led Cooky to start researching women’s sports and the differences in how men’s sports are treated compared to women’s, and how women and girl’s participation in sports differs from men and boy’s.
“Specifically, I look at different barriers and facilitators to that participation,” Cooky said. “Barriers and facilitators as it relates to socio-cultural understandings of gender.”
Cooky, a women’s gender and sexuality studies professor, has researched why girls quit sports at a young age at a higher rate than boys from a sociological perspective.
“We have progressed, but there’s still residuals of those conventional or traditional understandings about gender and what’s culturally appropriate or what’s culturally valued,” Cooky said.
On the other side of her research, she has focused on media representation of women’s sports. To do this she has looked into media framing of women’s sports and qualitative and quantitative differences between coverage of women’s and men’s sports.
Media framing refers to how news outlets talk about women’s sports in comparison to men’s.
Doctoral candidate Maria Mears assisted Cooky with the most recent edition of “One and Done: The Long Eclipse of Women’s Televised Sports, 1989-2019.”
“Specifically, I was looking at online data which was a new component to the study,” Mears said.
Mears looked at Twitter posts and newsletters from media outlets. She then coded for how often women’s sports were talked about compared to men’s.
This longitudinal study was published in March and has been conducted every five years since 1989.
Cooky said she has been working on the study since 1999 when she was a graduate student. Since then she’sbeen promoted to a co-principal investigator on the study.
Media framing will be the topic of Cooky’s new book coming out in January, she said. The book, titled “Serving Equality: Feminism, Media & Women’s Sports” discusses how the media has framed women’s sports and how it differs from men.
“Part of the reason why I am a researcher and became an academic is because I wanted to try and make the world a better place,” Cooky said.