With many classes being conducted online, it’s no surprise that students have increased their screen time.
But when it comes to relaxing, students say they have found various ways to ditch the screen.
Some students, like sophomore Gabrielle Koel, have kept it simple with outdoor walks.
“I just like to go for a walk and listen to music. It gives me time to think about life,” said Koel, a sophomore in the College of Engineering.
For Thomas Eyrich, a freshman in the College of Agriculture, the time spent walking is more about getting out of the house and enjoying nature.
Finding places to enjoy nature isn’t difficult in West Lafayette. A number of walking areas exist within driving distance of campus, including Martell Forest, Celery Bog Nature Area, Clegg Memorial Garden and Happy Hollow Park, all of which are free to enter.
For other students, walking doesn’t go far enough. Full separation from a screen has to involve something more physically engaging, they say.
“I like to fish down on the Wabash (River) or go skateboarding,” said Alex Schwimmer, a senior in the College of Agriculture. “I also like to go workout at the Co-Rec, just anything that allows me to relax but also be active.”
The Cordova Recreational Sports Center offers students a variety of opportunities to have fun without a screen. Students can work out, go for a swim, shoot hoops or play various racket-based sports, including badminton and pickleball.
These activities are regulated to keep participants safe from COVID-19, requiring masks and 6 feet of separation to play.
Not all students feel the need to be physically active to disengage from their screens. For Sarah Haaser, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, relaxation comes in the form of hobbies from the comfort of home.
“I like to crochet and read,” Haaser said, “specifically because it’s not a screen.”
Purdue students can check out books at the University libraries at no cost, and residents of Tippecanoe County can get a free library card to access West Lafayette Public Library or the Tippecanoe County Public Library.
This story was written as part of a student project for COM252: Writing for Mass Media, a class in the College of Liberal Arts.