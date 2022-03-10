The most recurring topic discussed at a Tuesday panel was the effects of COVID-19 on students.
“A new CDC report shows that one in four people ages 18 to 24 have had serious consideration of suicide in the last 30 days,” CAPS counselor Nazeer Zerka said.
Purdue Student Government hosted it’s second student-faculty mental health panel Tuesday evening.
Zerka moderated the panel, which consisted of CAPS director Christopher Hanes, abnormal psychology professor David Rollock and two associate deans of students.
Hanes said the increase is directly related to the onset of the pandemic.
“One of the challenges in that CDC number is that it used to be 10%,” he said. “The jump to 25% was more this past summer, so we are seeing an increase.”
Steven Yeagley, associate dean of students, oversees student crisis management, which has seen an uptick in cases recently, but Yeagley said the increase is good.
“I get to see every ‘Student of Concern Report,’ and we are approaching 3000 this year, which is great,” Yeagley said. “Every report that comes in shows a specific instructor caring for a student, or that specific roommate worried about their friend.”
Yeagley said the best way to deal with a crisis is to be willing to listen and connect the person in crisis to someone that can help.
“You’re not the one having to keep the person safe,” he said. “If you were to talk with somebody and give them the space to share what’s going on, you’ve got the ability after that to connect them to another resource.”
Zerka asked the other panel members questions concerning proper responses to mental health emergencies, as well as how best to improve the mental health of students on campus moving forward.
Yeagley said Purdue’s new medically excused absence policy is a step in the right direction for long-term solutions to mental health issues students face. The policy allows for up to 15 days of excused absences for medical reasons, giving students opportunity to make up missed work from classes as well.
“Students have been hesitant in the past to get that more significant mental health treatment, and this absence policy is going to help with that,” Yeagley said.
Will Evans, the Senior Assistant Director of Wellness Programs at Purdue RecWell said students’ mental health does not have to come at the expense of the quality of Purdue’s academic programs.
“We’re automatically and perhaps unintentionally dichotomizing mental health and rigor.” Evans said. “Maybe a better question is how do we integrate both of them?”
“If we are automatically polarizing these things, I think we are going to continue to find ourselves in the same scenario that we are in.”