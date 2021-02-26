Viraj Pathak is an international student from Dubai, and a senior in the Krannert School of Management. On Nov. 12, Pathak entered a bar near campus, where the bouncer reportedly folded his passport against the binding, damaging the stitching and rendering his student visa invalid.
“I tell (the bouncer), ‘Hello, this is not OK, you just tore my passport.’ As I know from the law, it’s an offense to tear legal documents. They tried making it up by (offering me a free drink), but that’s not what I was looking for. You’ve just torn my passport. This completely messes up the entire legal orientation of me staying in the United States.
“Luckily it was my old passport that he tore; however, (it) did have my valid U.S. visa in it, which becomes invalid if your passport tears. I went back the next day to talk to them about it and at the time (the employee) was being so understanding. After (she said), ‘You’ll get a reply in the next few days.’ I got nothing.
“Now, I have to go through the entire visa procedure, which is a pain for international students. You have to pay a ($200) application fee, try to give fingerprints, making continuing trips, then waiting an additional six weeks getting your passport back. Which is also a reason why I came back (two weeks) late, because all I was doing was waiting to hear back on my passport.
“It just felt like I wasn’t treated with respect, because they were just shrugging it off. It is huge. This completely messes things up for me. I told (the) management, ‘I’d like you guys to at least compensate me for the application process that I have to pay for, and my transportation,’ but again, no reply.
“They don’t realize the kind of trouble that we have to go through if they mess up anything in (a passport). It was such a pain to go through this. It takes so much time.
Staying in this constant uncertainty as to whether your visa is gonna be accepted again, because you’re a last-year student, because of COVID. American embassies are not entertaining any visa appointments right now. I had to make special calls to the consulate and try to reason with them, and prove the fact that it was not my fault.”