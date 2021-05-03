Ceremonies for students completing undergraduate, professional and graduate programs will be held May 15-16. Here are some important things for graduates to note before the big day.
Undergraduates, professional degrees and master's degree students
The processional will start at approximately 8:45 a.m. from Lambert Fieldhouse with commencement starting at 10 a.m. The scheduled times for check-in before then are:
Agriculture - May 15, 8-8:30 am.
Education - May 15, 8-8:30 a.m.
Engineering - May 14, 2-5 p.m.
Graduate School-MS & Professional Only - May 14, 2-5 p.m.
Science - May 15, 7:15-7:45 a.m.
Veterinary Medicine/DVM - May 15, 7:45-8:15 a.m.
Pharmacy/DP - May 15, 8-8:30 a.m.
Polytechnic Institute - May 15, 7:30-8 a.m.
Liberal Arts - May 15, 7:15-7:45 a.m.
Management - May 15, 7:30-8 a.m.
Health & Human Sciences - May 15, 7:45-8:15 a.m.
When you arrive at Lambert, you will receive a complimentary bag that includes your diploma cover, program and a rain poncho, as no umbrellas are allowed inside Ross-Ade Stadium. As a graduate candidate, you must arrive wearing your cap and gown 90 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony, per Purdue's Commencement website.
Students who arrive after the processional has started will not be permitted to participate in the ceremony. If an emergency causes you to arrive after the start of the academic procession, do not enter the procession line. Instead, report to the Elliott Hall of Music Lobby. If you wish to participate in a future summer or winter ceremony, you should refer to Returnee Participation Information webpage.
Ceremonies will be held following the schedule below:
Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium
- Undergraduate (all schools/college)
- Professional (Doctor of Audiology, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Doctor of Pharmacy)
- Graduate School (all Master's Programs)
Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Elliott Hall of Music
- Graduate School (all doctorate programs)
On the day of, students will check in by college/school, then by last name. A professional portrait will be taken for those who arrive on time. If you arrive less than 90 minutes before your ceremony, you may forfeit the opportunity for a professional portrait, per the commencement website.
April 23 was the last day to order cap and gown through the commencement task list. All orders after this date need to be placed through the University Bookstore. May 8 is the last day to provide a diploma mailing address. May 28 is the deadline to ship back gown rental.
For those participating in the May 15 ceremony, Purdue will display each candidate’s name, their portrait (if they submitted one) and the name of their college on the new video board at Ross-Ade before and after the ceremony. The candidates participating in the May 16 doctoral ceremony will have their name announced when they are hooded by their major professor or the dean of the graduate school, according to the release.
Are there any COVID-19 restrictions ceremony visitors should know about?
After classes end, parents and families will be permitted to attend graduation/award celebrations the week of May 10-16. The visitor policy is amended for this week only. All visitors need to be fully aware of and completely adhere to the Protect Purdue Plan, per the commencement page. In particular, campus face-mask policies will be enforced. Commencement guest speakers will be permitted to remove their masks while speaking at the podium.
Will the ceremonies be live-streamed?
Yes, both ceremonies will be available to watch on the day of at www.purdue.edu/commencement.
Is tailgating permitted the weekend of graduation?
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no tailgating will be permitted on campus.
When can students expect to receive their diploma?
For the ceremony on May 15, diplomas will be available when you check in at the Lambert Fieldhouse, providing you were cleared for your degree by your college. If you are in the ceremony on May 16, diplomas will be given as you walk across the stage providing you were cleared for your degree by the graduate school.