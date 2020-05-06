In an email distributed to parishioners across the diocese on Wednesday night, the weekend of May 30/31 will restart Roman Catholic church services to the public.
The diocese includes St. Thomas Aquinas Church, the Catholic community near the Purdue campus.
In the announcement from the Most Rev. Timothy Doherty, bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, wrote that there will be limitations consistent with the governor’s social distancing guidelines. He indicated definitions of those limitations will be coming out in the days to come.
“We are grateful for our governor’s statements and his presentation of stages for relaxing social distancing,” the bishop’s statement said. “We are mindful of the state’s guidelines. Worship and ministry present unique challenges, and out of the great care for health and safety of our churches and our civic communities, we will have our own timelines.”
The bishop estimated that there are nearly 130,000 Catholics across the 24 counties that make up the diocese that runs from just north of Indianapolis on the south, to Ohio on the east and Illinois in the west. The diocese has a narrow band through the central portion of the state that includes Portland in Jay County on the northeast and just south of Gary on the northwest.
“All of us have a deep desire for open church buildings, daily public Mass and the availability of confession,” the Doherty statement continued. “However, this announcement and our initial efforts aim at re-establishing public Saturday-Sunday worship. These Masses will fulfill requirements of social distancing and the need for face masks, hand sanitizers and adequate cleaning of worship spaces between Masses.”
Doherty encouraged those who are sick to forgo Mass attendance.
“We are in a pandemic,” the statement said. “Our knowledge about it grows from day to day and the information we get will tell us when we can advance and when we have to pull back.”