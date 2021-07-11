The United States FIBA U19 team won the basketball World Cup tournament Sunday after an 83-81 win over France.
The FIBA U19 tournament is an international basketball tournament for men under 19 hosted by the International Basketball Federation. The United States holds the most gold medals out of all other participant countries.
Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey put 16 points on the board for the Americans a day after a semifinal performance against Canada, where he only sank two free throws. Incoming freshman forward Caleb Furst added four points to the U.S. total in his nearly 10 minutes of play.
The Americans took the lead early in the game, but the French were able to make a comeback and end the first half in the lead. In the last seven minutes, the U.S. flipped the script, and outscored its opponent but just enough to take home home a gold medal.
Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey took home a bronze medal for Canada Sunday in a 101-92 defeat of Serbia.
Edey posted 12 points and led the team in rebounds and blocks.
Edey and Ivey were both named to the All-Star team.
In the semifinal matchup between the United States and Canada, Edey scored 16 of Canada’s points in his 26 minutes of play. He led the team with 16 rebounds as well.
Despite Edey’s performance in the paint, the U.S. team took home the win, 92-86.
Ivey and Furst added six points to the team’s total of 92. Furst accounted for four points from the paint and both of Ivey’s points came from free throws.
Edey finished the tournament second in field goal percentage and efficiency, fourth in blocks and first in rebounds and double doubles.
Ivey and Edey were both breakout players last season as freshman, and both were named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Furst committed to Purdue in November over other programs like Michigan State and the University of North Carolina. He was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball and won a state championship in 2021.
The three Boilermakers will be returning to West Lafayette to prepare for an exhibition game against the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 4 in Mackey Arena.